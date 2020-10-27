 

Lenovo Introduces Hybrid Classroom Portfolio for Better Connections Between Teachers and Students in Virtual Learning Scenarios

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced the Lenovo Hybrid Classroom solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of smarter collaboration technologies offered to educational institutions. With a full range of software platforms and advanced hardware to video conference lessons, teachers will be more empowered to build student engagement in distance learning and hybrid learning scenarios.

Google Meet room kits from Lenovo (Photo: Business Wire)

Purpose-built conference solutions can help teachers bring their full presence into digital educational environments and virtually transfer the classroom experience more completely to students learning remotely. Teachers who are animated storytellers, demonstrate complex concepts with physical learning aides, or just need to move about within the classroom to communicate lessons will appreciate the more dynamic learning environment advanced video conference systems offer.

Google Meet Room Kits from Lenovo

The Google Meet hardware Series One room kits from Lenovo provide collaboration solutions for new and existing Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and Google Meet customers who need to outfit spaces to address the challenges of new hybrid learning models. Ready out-of-the-box, the kits include compute system, controller, smart camera, smart audio bar, and mic podsi and are available in three distinct offerings for small, medium and large learning spaces.

Designed by Google Cloud and Lenovo, the Google Meet room kits complement a modern classroom with approachable design and a user-friendly interface for easy interaction. Controlled by a high-performance compute system, the solution includes an exclusive Google TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) that provides AI and machine learning capability to maximize audio and video quality. Power over Ethernet (PoE) allows the compute system to carry low voltage power and network traffic over ethernet to the kit’s components, such as the controller, smart cameras and smart audio bars. Series One room kits from Lenovo also include AI cameras with future-proof 4K capability for exceptional participant framing, and built-in TrueVoice noise cancelation technology.

