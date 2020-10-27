Southern California Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $2.24 million for Q3 2020, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.57 million or $0.27 per diluted share, for Q2 2020. After considering non-recurring strategic expenses, pre-tax pre-provision, operating profit increased to $6.67 million in Q3 vs. $6.33 million in Q2 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $16 million vs. $8 million for the nine months of 2019.

As previously announced, the Company acquired CalWest Bancorp (“CalWest”) at the end of May, and in mid-August, successfully completed the conversion of CalWest into the Bank, adding $221 million in loans, $241 million in deposits, and $312 million in assets at the time of acquisition. In reference to this achievement, Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California stated, “We are pleased to report that we have retained 97% of CalWest customers. We look forward to further building upon our relationships with our newest clients and supporting them with the enhanced products and services, increased footprint, and superior service that customers have come to expect from Bank of Southern California.”

During Q3, organic loan and deposit growth coupled with the extension of PPP were offset by both continued challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated non-recurring expenses associated with data conversion of CalWest customers to the Bank’s core platform. At quarter-end, total assets increased from $1.55 billion in Q2 2020 to $1.58 billion in Q3 2020. The following details summarize Q3 results:

Total loan portfolio increased $13 million to $1.36 billion; total loan production over the quarter was $80 million including $15 million in new PPP Loans The Bank continued its leadership role within the communities it serves by actively participating in the extended Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), funding over 730 new PPP Loans in Q3, in addition to more than 2,300 PPP Loans funded in Q2. The Bank received over $35 million in loan payoffs over the quarter due to the competitive rate environment following the Federal Reserve’s 150 bps reduction at the end of the first quarter



Total deposits Q/Q decreased $18 million to $1.14 billion primarily related to a planned $22 million reduction in non-core time deposits. Other non-maturity deposits increased $4 million – supported by the conversion of over 650 PPP Loan customers to deposit banking relationships

Quarterly operating results were significantly impacted by strategic non-recurring events, including: CalWest system conversion and branch repositioning expenses of $1.76 million An additional $2.0 million loan loss provision driven by economic uncertainties from COVID-19.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND RATIO OVERVIEW

Net interest income increased $1.99 million, or 17%, Q/Q primarily associated with the 21% increase in average earning assets from Q2 to Q3 associated with closing the CalWest merger in Q2 and the growth associated with PPP in Q2.

Average loan yields, excluding PPP Loans, increased slightly by 3 bps Q/Q from 4.89% to 4.92%. PPP Loan yields fell 50 bps Q/Q due to the slow rollout of SBA forgiveness and subsequent adjustments to the Bank’s PPP Loan fee accretion. Cost of funding remained flat Q/Q as other deposits replaced non-core maturing time certificates. A detailed comparison of Q/Q interest income, yields, costs, and net interest income is included below:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Interest Income on: Total Loans $ 14,772,183 4.31 % $ 12,480,097 4.55 % Loans excl PPP 10,205,686 4.92 % 8,871,048 4.89 % PPP Loans 4,566,497 3.38 % 3,609,049 3.88 % Investments 226,211 2.68 % 195,036 2.59 % Fed Funds & Int Earning 26,303 0.12 % 57,300 0.24 % Total Interest Income 15,024,697 4.03 % 12,732,433 4.17 % Int Exp on Deposits 930,474 0.32 % 869,786 0.35 % Int Exp on Borrowings 693,487 0.99 % 447,830 1.03 % Total Interest Expense 1,623,961 0.46 % 1,317,616 0.46 % Net Interest Income $ 13,400,736 3.60 % $ 11,414,817 3.74 %

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL

The Bank has ample liquidity resources to meet its customer’s needs through both the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (PPP LF). At September 30, 2020, combined borrowing capacity available at both the FHLB and through PPP LF was over $400 million.

The significant growth in PPP Loans in Q2 and Q3 has been funded through a combination of increased DDA accounts, generally associated directly with the PPP Loans, borrowings under PPP LF, and other sources. On average during Q3, the total PPP Loan portfolio was funded through 50% DDA growth, 45% from borrowings, and 5% from other balance sheet liquidity.

PPP Loans are considered zero risk-weighted assets and PPP LF advances are not counted in the leverage ratio. As such, preferential capital treatment of PPP LF advances has helped maintain the Bank’s leverage capital ratio for Q3 at 9.2% and total risk-based capital ratio for Q3 at 15.9%.

CREDIT QUALITY AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased from $8.30 million in Q2 to $10.30 million in Q3, primarily from $2.00 million in provisions for loan losses due to the continued unpredictability related to macroeconomic variables caused by COVID-19. As the initial onset of economic uncertainty became clearer, many customers who elected a payment deferral have been returned to paying status; a total of $151 million in loans have reinstated their normal loan payments. Of the remaining 24 loans currently on deferral, the following table details the exposure by industry:

Industry Outstanding Loan Amounts Number of Loans Hotels & Food $6,979,669 7 Real Estate, Rental & Leasing 6,568,658 5 Arts Entertainment Recreation 1,045,141 1 Health Care 1,813,568 4 Wholesale 272,674 3 Other 8,970,997 4 Total $25,650,707 24

Loans classified as nonperforming and loan charge-offs continue to be at very low levels. However, management believes the addition of $2.0 million as provision for loan losses during Q3, successive to the $2.25 million added in Q2, prudent and conservative considering the continued uncertainties related to COVID-19. Management will continue to monitor and manage the loan portfolio to minimize potential future losses.

Relevant reserve ratios compared to the prior quarter are as follows:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 ALLL to Total Loans 0.76% 0.61% ALLL and Loan Fair Value Credit Marks (LFVCM) to Total Loans 1.14% 0.99% ALLL and LFVCM to Total Loans, excluding PPP Loans 1.88% 1.62%

BRANCH PLANS AND FUTURE GROWTH

The Bank’s overarching goal is to continuously develop as a first-class provider of banking needs for small and mid-sized businesses within Southern California. To achieve this goal, the Bank has outlined a three-pronged approach; expanding within its current market through new branch development, deepening its existing market presence by consistently providing exceptional customer service with incredible banking solutions, and streamlining banking operations by consolidating branch banking functions.

Growth within existing markets is being realized with the addition of a new branch in the San Diego market, located in downtown La Jolla village. This branch will offer additional banking access for existing customers as well as the opportunity to engage new potential clients within La Jolla. The branch is currently under development with an expected opening in the first quarter of 2021.

The Bank is deepening its presence in existing locations by providing enhanced training and service capabilities at our branches. Over time, the Bank is aiming for even deeper customer relationships within the markets it serves, which Mr. Rogge elaborated on by saying, “We are excited about the growth we are experiencing across our newest markets, specifically in Los Angeles County and Orange County. As we look ahead to 2021, we will be working towards expanding our business banking teams to better serve Southern California’s business community.”

This focus on first-class customer service as a tool to expand an existing market footprint has come to fruition at the Glendale branch. Due to exceptional growth, this branch outgrew its original location, and is moving to a larger branch location in the fourth quarter.

The Bank continuously evaluates opportunities for greater operational efficiency and, as a result, recently consolidated two branches in Los Angeles County and one branch in Orange County into existing locations. In reference to the branch consolidations, Mr. Rogge stated, “Last quarter, we successfully consolidated a few of our branch locations that served overlapping regions, while providing the bank with the opportunity to realize efficiencies.”

Additional current and historical financial results and trends are available on our website: https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials

Southern California Bancorp Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 16,008,641 $ 20,893,528 $ 12,269,691 $ 9,897,767 $ 15,128,183 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 105,543,557 83,029,504 87,730,465 80,950,002 75,135,400 Total cash and cash equivalents 121,552,198 103,923,032 100,000,156 90,847,769 90,263,583 Debt securities (AFS) 24,767,969 26,855,698 19,834,420 16,343,747 16,653,476 FRB, FHLB and other equity stock 8,872,900 8,899,450 6,593,600 6,242,550 6,242,550 Construction & land development 43,101,171 35,241,241 23,213,929 24,679,602 34,788,277 1-4 Family Residential 107,724,352 105,297,275 82,443,776 85,085,585 89,133,751 Multifamily 113,159,342 125,895,257 122,564,197 122,661,958 115,139,808 Other commercial real estate 403,795,137 403,110,978 315,264,381 318,691,858 325,966,048 Commercial & industrial 689,687,091 675,270,756 134,525,771 122,969,242 117,164,010 Other consumer 6,010,280 5,935,683 5,182,707 2,566,670 2,524,850 Total loans 1,363,477,373 1,350,751,190 683,194,761 676,654,915 684,716,744 Allowance for loan losses (10,295,855 ) (8,300,176 ) (5,674,212 ) (5,363,361 ) (5,152,508 ) Total loans and leases, net 1,353,181,518 1,342,451,014 677,520,549 671,291,554 679,564,236 Premises, equipment, and ROU, net 13,257,434 13,125,130 8,981,735 9,474,709 10,208,285 Other real estate owned 0 0 0 0 0 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,479,639 22,297,992 18,339,391 18,434,491 18,545,166 Bank owned life insurance 17,883,455 17,774,774 11,180,222 11,113,559 11,046,168 Accrued interest and other assets 14,291,215 10,629,800 9,601,820 6,437,979 6,536,322 Total Assets $ 1,575,286,328 $ 1,545,956,890 $ 852,051,893 $ 830,186,358 $ 839,059,786 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 503,929,563 $ 524,041,064 $ 230,494,656 $ 205,811,799 $ 204,533,626 Interest bearing checking 96,527,122 89,429,765 61,903,709 54,180,961 78,669,996 Money market and savings 410,847,164 394,126,519 241,362,463 243,256,117 246,048,145 Time deposits 126,736,990 148,854,654 155,185,228 168,664,653 163,647,227 Total deposits 1,138,040,839 1,156,452,002 688,946,056 671,913,530 692,898,994 Other borrowings 297,357,238 251,086,895 34,649,168 35,015,405 35,216,254 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,967,887 12,997,372 6,079,701 2,734,250 3,544,865 Total liabilities 1,447,365,964 1,420,536,269 729,674,925 709,663,185 731,660,113 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock and APIC 120,899,650 120,566,830 103,444,194 103,249,020 91,706,667 Retained earnings 6,724,183 4,484,619 18,882,781 16,971,445 15,335,742 Accum. other comprehensive income 296,531 369,172 49,993 302,708 357,264 Total shareholders' equity 127,920,364 125,420,621 122,376,968 120,523,173 107,399,673 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,575,286,328 $ 1,545,956,890 $ 852,051,893 $ 830,186,358 $ 839,059,786

Southern California Bancorp Income Statement - Quarterly (Unaudited) Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 14,772,183 $ 12,480,097 $ 8,968,879 $ 8,934,552 $ 9,117,427 Investment securities 226,211 195,036 215,478 213,361 228,948 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 26,303 57,300 354,027 272,029 240,230 Total interest income 15,024,697 12,732,433 9,538,384 9,419,942 9,586,605 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 930,474 869,786 1,353,156 1,481,335 1,604,913 Other borrowings 693,487 447,830 200,055 202,361 186,446 Total interest expense 1,623,961 1,317,616 1,553,211 1,683,696 1,791,359 Net interest income 13,400,736 11,414,817 7,985,173 7,736,246 7,795,246 Provision for loan losses 2,000,000 2,252,000 300,000 200,000 300,000 Net interest income after provision 11,400,736 9,162,817 7,685,173 7,536,246 7,495,246 NON INTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 364,797 309,359 358,953 253,979 347,867 Income on bank owned life insurance 108,682 78,125 66,663 67,391 64,976 Gains on loan sales 0 0 0 0 104,548 OREO, investment, other gains (losses) 250,009 2,149 321,714 (575 ) 177,328 Total non interest income 723,488 389,633 747,330 320,795 694,719 NON INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 4,151,278 3,171,772 3,246,963 2,908,736 3,378,287 Occupancy and equipment 1,290,454 854,976 809,848 807,944 808,160 Strategic and other non-recurring expense 1,763,390 356,742 280,838 400,914 191,898 Other expense 1,763,783 1,441,300 1,356,518 1,394,744 1,332,304 Total non interest expense 8,968,905 5,824,790 5,694,167 5,512,338 5,710,649 Income before income tax expense 3,155,319 3,727,660 2,738,336 2,344,703 2,479,316 Income tax expense 920,000 1,154,377 827,000 709,000 763,000 Net Income $ 2,235,319 $ 2,573,283 $ 1,911,336 $ 1,635,703 $ 1,716,316 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Average shares outstanding 9,429,538 9,422,608 9,408,940 8,578,102 8,410,522 Operating profit (before non-recurring items) 1 $ 6,668,700 $ 6,334,253 $ 2,997,460 $ 2,946,192 $ 2,689,338 1 Op profit (before non-recurring items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before non interest income gains (losses) and non-recurring expense.

Southern California Bancorp Income Statement - Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees 36,221,159 $ 26,598,782 $ 17,797,187 $ 13,260,858 Investment securities 636,725 781,147 658,439 524,740 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 437,630 896,774 711,919 298,968 Total interest income 37,295,514 28,276,703 19,167,545 14,084,566 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,153,416 4,650,872 2,278,661 1,043,779 Other borrowings 1,341,372 507,768 19,693 0 Total interest expense 4,494,788 5,158,640 2,298,354 1,043,779 Net interest income 32,800,726 23,118,063 16,869,191 13,040,787 Provision for loan losses 4,552,000 800,000 1,150,000 271,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,248,726 22,318,063 15,719,191 12,769,787 NON INTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 1,033,109 1,091,900 1,004,992 815,025 Income on bank owned life insurance 253,470 178,029 170,248 180,904 Gains on loan sales 0 198,422 1,028,284 413,590 OREO, investment, other gains (losses) 573,872 165,021 73,631 452 Total non interest income 1,860,451 1,633,372 2,277,155 1,409,971 NON INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 10,570,013 9,817,582 6,965,973 5,472,948 Occupancy and equipment 2,955,278 2,319,835 1,597,263 1,193,421 Strategic and other non-recurring expense 2,400,970 191,898 1,646,924 365,443 Other expense 4,561,601 4,283,811 3,081,745 2,445,651 Total non interest expense 20,487,862 16,613,126 13,291,905 9,477,463 Income before income tax expense 9,621,315 7,338,309 4,704,441 4,702,295 Income tax expense 2,901,377 2,201,000 1,451,000 1,872,000 Net Income $ 6,719,938 $ 5,137,309 $ 3,253,441 $ 2,830,295 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.55 Average shares outstanding 9,420,362 8,410,105 6,654,150 5,179,196 Operating profit (before non-recurring items) 1 $ 16,000,413 $ 7,966,764 $ 6,399,450 $ 4,924,696 1 Op profit (before non-recurring items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before non interest income gains (losses) and non-recurring expense.

Southern California Bancorp Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarterly 9 Months YTD 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($$ in thousands except per share data) 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2020 2019 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 13,401 11,415 7,985 7,736 7,795 32,801 23,118 Provision for loan losses $ 2,000 2,252 300 200 300 4,552 800 NonInterest income $ 723 390 747 321 695 1,860 1,633 NonInterest expense $ 8,969 5,825 5,694 5,512 5,711 20,488 16,613 Income tax expense $ 920 1,154 827 709 763 2,901 2,201 Net income $ 2,235 2,573 1,911 1,636 1,716 6,720 5,137 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 0.27 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.71 0.61 Average shares outstanding 9,429,538 9,422,608 9,408,940 8,578,102 8,410,522 9,420,362 8,410,105 Ending shares outstanding 9,455,065 9,424,565 9,412,690 9,405,190 8,410,522 9,455,065 8,410,522 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.80 % 0.90 % 0.79 % 0.87 % 0.72 % 0.89 % Return on average common equity 7.00 % 8.33 % 6.30 % 5.93 % 6.37 % 7.21 % 6.56 % Yield on loans 4.31 % 4.55 % 5.32 % 5.23 % 5.44 % 4.61 % 5.56 % Yield on earning assets 4.03 % 4.17 % 4.76 % 4.88 % 5.21 % 4.25 % 5.27 % Cost of deposits 0.32 % 0.35 % 0.78 % 0.88 % 0.99 % 0.45 % 0.98 % Cost of funding 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 1.06 % 0.55 % 1.05 % Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.74 % 3.98 % 4.01 % 4.24 % 3.73 % 4.31 % Efficiency ratio 63.5 % 49.3 % 65.2 % 68.4 % 67.3 % 59.1 % 67.1 % CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 6.85 % 6.77 % 12.48 % 12.58 % 10.83 % 6.85 % 10.83 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 13.53 13.31 13.00 12.81 12.77 13.53 12.77 Tangible BV per common share $ 11.26 10.94 11.05 10.85 10.56 11.26 10.56 ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4 (374 ) (11 ) (11 ) 36 (380 ) 20 Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 10,296 8,300 5,674 5,363 5,153 10,296 5,153 ALLL to total loans 0.76 % 0.61 % 0.83 % 0.79 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.75 % Loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM) $ 5,205 5,076 1,649 1,906 2,030 5,205 2,030 ALLL and LFVCM to total loans 1.14 % 0.99 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.14 % 1.05 % ALLL & LFVCM to total loans (excl PPP) 1.88 % 1.62 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.88 % 1.05 % Nonperforming loans $ 1,125 1,734 1,433 1,911 2,225 1,125 2,225 Other real estate owned $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.07 % 0.27 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans $ 1,363,477 1,350,751 683,195 676,655 684,717 1,363,477 684,717 Total assets $ 1,575,286 1,545,957 852,052 830,186 839,060 1,575,286 839,060 Deposits $ 1,138,041 1,156,452 688,946 671,914 692,899 1,138,041 692,899 Loans to deposits 119.8 % 116.8 % 99.2 % 100.7 % 98.8 % 119.8 % 98.8 % Shareholders' equity $ 127,920 125,421 122,377 120,523 107,400 127,920 107,400 Full-time equivalent employees 118 122 92 97 96 118 96 AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) | | (YTD) Total loans $ 1,358,291 1,100,180 676,825 678,015 664,946 1,046,427 639,557 Earning assets $ 1,477,910 1,225,376 803,804 766,012 730,165 1,170,342 717,655 Total assets (net of AFS valuation) $ 1,556,364 1,296,741 855,397 818,989 783,043 1,237,289 768,715 Deposits $ 1,142,686 983,294 696,341 671,443 641,867 939,071 634,812 Shareholders' equity $ 126,670 123,899 121,773 109,464 106,853 124,222 104,783

