 

Southern California Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $2.24 million for Q3 2020, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.57 million or $0.27 per diluted share, for Q2 2020. After considering non-recurring strategic expenses, pre-tax pre-provision, operating profit increased to $6.67 million in Q3 vs. $6.33 million in Q2 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $16 million vs. $8 million for the nine months of 2019.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

As previously announced, the Company acquired CalWest Bancorp (“CalWest”) at the end of May, and in mid-August, successfully completed the conversion of CalWest into the Bank, adding $221 million in loans, $241 million in deposits, and $312 million in assets at the time of acquisition. In reference to this achievement, Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California stated, “We are pleased to report that we have retained 97% of CalWest customers. We look forward to further building upon our relationships with our newest clients and supporting them with the enhanced products and services, increased footprint, and superior service that customers have come to expect from Bank of Southern California.”

During Q3, organic loan and deposit growth coupled with the extension of PPP were offset by both continued challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated non-recurring expenses associated with data conversion of CalWest customers to the Bank’s core platform. At quarter-end, total assets increased from $1.55 billion in Q2 2020 to $1.58 billion in Q3 2020. The following details summarize Q3 results:

  • Total loan portfolio increased $13 million to $1.36 billion; total loan production over the quarter was $80 million including $15 million in new PPP Loans
    • The Bank continued its leadership role within the communities it serves by actively participating in the extended Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), funding over 730 new PPP Loans in Q3, in addition to more than 2,300 PPP Loans funded in Q2.
    • The Bank received over $35 million in loan payoffs over the quarter due to the competitive rate environment following the Federal Reserve’s 150 bps reduction at the end of the first quarter
  • Total deposits Q/Q decreased $18 million to $1.14 billion primarily related to a planned $22 million reduction in non-core time deposits. Other non-maturity deposits increased $4 million – supported by the conversion of over 650 PPP Loan customers to deposit banking relationships
  • Quarterly operating results were significantly impacted by strategic non-recurring events, including:
    • CalWest system conversion and branch repositioning expenses of $1.76 million
    • An additional $2.0 million loan loss provision driven by economic uncertainties from COVID-19.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND RATIO OVERVIEW

Net interest income increased $1.99 million, or 17%, Q/Q primarily associated with the 21% increase in average earning assets from Q2 to Q3 associated with closing the CalWest merger in Q2 and the growth associated with PPP in Q2.

Average loan yields, excluding PPP Loans, increased slightly by 3 bps Q/Q from 4.89% to 4.92%. PPP Loan yields fell 50 bps Q/Q due to the slow rollout of SBA forgiveness and subsequent adjustments to the Bank’s PPP Loan fee accretion. Cost of funding remained flat Q/Q as other deposits replaced non-core maturing time certificates. A detailed comparison of Q/Q interest income, yields, costs, and net interest income is included below:

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Interest Income on:

Total Loans

$

14,772,183

4.31

%

$

12,480,097

4.55

%

Loans excl PPP

 

10,205,686

4.92

%

 

8,871,048

4.89

%

PPP Loans

 

4,566,497

3.38

%

 

3,609,049

3.88

%

Investments

 

226,211

2.68

%

 

195,036

2.59

%

Fed Funds & Int Earning

 

26,303

0.12

%

 

57,300

0.24

%

Total Interest Income

 

15,024,697

4.03

%

 

12,732,433

4.17

%

 

Int Exp on Deposits

 

930,474

0.32

%

 

869,786

0.35

%

Int Exp on Borrowings

 

693,487

0.99

%

 

447,830

1.03

%

Total Interest Expense

 

1,623,961

0.46

%

 

1,317,616

0.46

%

 

Net Interest Income

$

13,400,736

3.60

%

$

11,414,817

3.74

%

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL

The Bank has ample liquidity resources to meet its customer’s needs through both the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (PPP LF). At September 30, 2020, combined borrowing capacity available at both the FHLB and through PPP LF was over $400 million.

The significant growth in PPP Loans in Q2 and Q3 has been funded through a combination of increased DDA accounts, generally associated directly with the PPP Loans, borrowings under PPP LF, and other sources. On average during Q3, the total PPP Loan portfolio was funded through 50% DDA growth, 45% from borrowings, and 5% from other balance sheet liquidity.

PPP Loans are considered zero risk-weighted assets and PPP LF advances are not counted in the leverage ratio. As such, preferential capital treatment of PPP LF advances has helped maintain the Bank’s leverage capital ratio for Q3 at 9.2% and total risk-based capital ratio for Q3 at 15.9%.

CREDIT QUALITY AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

The allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased from $8.30 million in Q2 to $10.30 million in Q3, primarily from $2.00 million in provisions for loan losses due to the continued unpredictability related to macroeconomic variables caused by COVID-19. As the initial onset of economic uncertainty became clearer, many customers who elected a payment deferral have been returned to paying status; a total of $151 million in loans have reinstated their normal loan payments. Of the remaining 24 loans currently on deferral, the following table details the exposure by industry:

Industry

Outstanding Loan Amounts

Number of Loans

Hotels & Food

$6,979,669

7

Real Estate, Rental & Leasing

6,568,658

5

Arts Entertainment Recreation

1,045,141

1

Health Care

1,813,568

4

Wholesale

272,674

3

Other

8,970,997

4

Total

$25,650,707

24

Loans classified as nonperforming and loan charge-offs continue to be at very low levels. However, management believes the addition of $2.0 million as provision for loan losses during Q3, successive to the $2.25 million added in Q2, prudent and conservative considering the continued uncertainties related to COVID-19. Management will continue to monitor and manage the loan portfolio to minimize potential future losses.

Relevant reserve ratios compared to the prior quarter are as follows:

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

ALLL to Total Loans

0.76%

0.61%

ALLL and Loan Fair Value Credit Marks (LFVCM) to Total Loans

1.14%

0.99%

ALLL and LFVCM to Total Loans, excluding PPP Loans

1.88%

1.62%

BRANCH PLANS AND FUTURE GROWTH

The Bank’s overarching goal is to continuously develop as a first-class provider of banking needs for small and mid-sized businesses within Southern California. To achieve this goal, the Bank has outlined a three-pronged approach; expanding within its current market through new branch development, deepening its existing market presence by consistently providing exceptional customer service with incredible banking solutions, and streamlining banking operations by consolidating branch banking functions.

Growth within existing markets is being realized with the addition of a new branch in the San Diego market, located in downtown La Jolla village. This branch will offer additional banking access for existing customers as well as the opportunity to engage new potential clients within La Jolla. The branch is currently under development with an expected opening in the first quarter of 2021.

The Bank is deepening its presence in existing locations by providing enhanced training and service capabilities at our branches. Over time, the Bank is aiming for even deeper customer relationships within the markets it serves, which Mr. Rogge elaborated on by saying, “We are excited about the growth we are experiencing across our newest markets, specifically in Los Angeles County and Orange County. As we look ahead to 2021, we will be working towards expanding our business banking teams to better serve Southern California’s business community.”

This focus on first-class customer service as a tool to expand an existing market footprint has come to fruition at the Glendale branch. Due to exceptional growth, this branch outgrew its original location, and is moving to a larger branch location in the fourth quarter.

The Bank continuously evaluates opportunities for greater operational efficiency and, as a result, recently consolidated two branches in Los Angeles County and one branch in Orange County into existing locations. In reference to the branch consolidations, Mr. Rogge stated, “Last quarter, we successfully consolidated a few of our branch locations that served overlapping regions, while providing the bank with the opportunity to realize efficiencies.”

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and Southern California Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Southern California, N.A., intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of that Act. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy and the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; changes in demand for products and services; changes in banking legislation or regulation; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the global, national, and local economies.

Southern California Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional current and historical financial results and trends are available on our website: https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials

Southern California Bancorp

Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sept 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sept 30, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

16,008,641

 

$

20,893,528

 

$

12,269,691

 

$

9,897,767

 

$

15,128,183

 

Fed funds & int-bearing balances

 

105,543,557

 

 

83,029,504

 

 

87,730,465

 

 

80,950,002

 

 

75,135,400

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

121,552,198

 

 

103,923,032

 

 

100,000,156

 

 

90,847,769

 

 

90,263,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt securities (AFS)

 

24,767,969

 

 

26,855,698

 

 

19,834,420

 

 

16,343,747

 

 

16,653,476

 

FRB, FHLB and other equity stock

 

8,872,900

 

 

8,899,450

 

 

6,593,600

 

 

6,242,550

 

 

6,242,550

 

Construction & land development

 

43,101,171

 

 

35,241,241

 

 

23,213,929

 

 

24,679,602

 

 

34,788,277

 

1-4 Family Residential

 

107,724,352

 

 

105,297,275

 

 

82,443,776

 

 

85,085,585

 

 

89,133,751

 

Multifamily

 

113,159,342

 

 

125,895,257

 

 

122,564,197

 

 

122,661,958

 

 

115,139,808

 

Other commercial real estate

 

403,795,137

 

 

403,110,978

 

 

315,264,381

 

 

318,691,858

 

 

325,966,048

 

Commercial & industrial

 

689,687,091

 

 

675,270,756

 

 

134,525,771

 

 

122,969,242

 

 

117,164,010

 

Other consumer

 

6,010,280

 

 

5,935,683

 

 

5,182,707

 

 

2,566,670

 

 

2,524,850

 

Total loans

 

1,363,477,373

 

 

1,350,751,190

 

 

683,194,761

 

 

676,654,915

 

 

684,716,744

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(10,295,855

)

 

(8,300,176

)

 

(5,674,212

)

 

(5,363,361

)

 

(5,152,508

)

Total loans and leases, net

 

1,353,181,518

 

 

1,342,451,014

 

 

677,520,549

 

 

671,291,554

 

 

679,564,236

 

Premises, equipment, and ROU, net

 

13,257,434

 

 

13,125,130

 

 

8,981,735

 

 

9,474,709

 

 

10,208,285

 

Other real estate owned

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

 

21,479,639

 

 

22,297,992

 

 

18,339,391

 

 

18,434,491

 

 

18,545,166

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

17,883,455

 

 

17,774,774

 

 

11,180,222

 

 

11,113,559

 

 

11,046,168

 

Accrued interest and other assets

 

14,291,215

 

 

10,629,800

 

 

9,601,820

 

 

6,437,979

 

 

6,536,322

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

1,575,286,328

 

$

1,545,956,890

 

$

852,051,893

 

$

830,186,358

 

$

839,059,786

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

503,929,563

 

$

524,041,064

 

$

230,494,656

 

$

205,811,799

 

$

204,533,626

 

Interest bearing checking

 

96,527,122

 

 

89,429,765

 

 

61,903,709

 

 

54,180,961

 

 

78,669,996

 

Money market and savings

 

410,847,164

 

 

394,126,519

 

 

241,362,463

 

 

243,256,117

 

 

246,048,145

 

Time deposits

 

126,736,990

 

 

148,854,654

 

 

155,185,228

 

 

168,664,653

 

 

163,647,227

 

Total deposits

 

1,138,040,839

 

 

1,156,452,002

 

 

688,946,056

 

 

671,913,530

 

 

692,898,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowings

 

297,357,238

 

 

251,086,895

 

 

34,649,168

 

 

35,015,405

 

 

35,216,254

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

11,967,887

 

 

12,997,372

 

 

6,079,701

 

 

2,734,250

 

 

3,544,865

 

Total liabilities

 

1,447,365,964

 

 

1,420,536,269

 

 

729,674,925

 

 

709,663,185

 

 

731,660,113

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and APIC

 

120,899,650

 

 

120,566,830

 

 

103,444,194

 

 

103,249,020

 

 

91,706,667

 

Retained earnings

 

6,724,183

 

 

4,484,619

 

 

18,882,781

 

 

16,971,445

 

 

15,335,742

 

Accum. other comprehensive income

 

296,531

 

 

369,172

 

 

49,993

 

 

302,708

 

 

357,264

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

127,920,364

 

 

125,420,621

 

 

122,376,968

 

 

120,523,173

 

 

107,399,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,575,286,328

 

$

1,545,956,890

 

$

852,051,893

 

$

830,186,358

 

$

839,059,786

 

 

Southern California Bancorp

Income Statement - Quarterly

(Unaudited)

Sept 30, 2020

 

Jun 30, 2020

 

Mar 31, 2020

 

Dec 31, 2019

 

Sept 30, 2019

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$

14,772,183

$

12,480,097

$

8,968,879

$

8,934,552

 

$

9,117,427

Investment securities

 

226,211

 

195,036

 

215,478

 

213,361

 

 

228,948

Fed funds & int-bearing balances

 

26,303

 

57,300

 

354,027

 

272,029

 

 

240,230

Total interest income

 

15,024,697

 

12,732,433

 

9,538,384

 

9,419,942

 

 

9,586,605

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

 

930,474

 

869,786

 

1,353,156

 

1,481,335

 

 

1,604,913

Other borrowings

 

693,487

 

447,830

 

200,055

 

202,361

 

 

186,446

Total interest expense

 

1,623,961

 

1,317,616

 

1,553,211

 

1,683,696

 

 

1,791,359

 

Net interest income

 

13,400,736

 

11,414,817

 

7,985,173

 

7,736,246

 

 

7,795,246

 

Provision for loan losses

 

2,000,000

 

2,252,000

 

300,000

 

200,000

 

 

300,000

 

Net interest income after provision

 

11,400,736

 

9,162,817

 

7,685,173

 

7,536,246

 

 

7,495,246

 

NON INTEREST INCOME

Service charges, fees and other income

 

364,797

 

309,359

 

358,953

 

253,979

 

 

347,867

Income on bank owned life insurance

 

108,682

 

78,125

 

66,663

 

67,391

 

 

64,976

Gains on loan sales

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

 

104,548

OREO, investment, other gains (losses)

 

250,009

 

2,149

 

321,714

 

(575

)

 

177,328

Total non interest income

 

723,488

 

389,633

 

747,330

 

320,795

 

 

694,719

 

NON INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

 

4,151,278

 

3,171,772

 

3,246,963

 

2,908,736

 

 

3,378,287

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,290,454

 

854,976

 

809,848

 

807,944

 

 

808,160

Strategic and other non-recurring expense

 

1,763,390

 

356,742

 

280,838

 

400,914

 

 

191,898

Other expense

 

1,763,783

 

1,441,300

 

1,356,518

 

1,394,744

 

 

1,332,304

Total non interest expense

 

8,968,905

 

5,824,790

 

5,694,167

 

5,512,338

 

 

5,710,649

 

Income before income tax expense

 

3,155,319

 

3,727,660

 

2,738,336

 

2,344,703

 

 

2,479,316

 

Income tax expense

 

920,000

 

1,154,377

 

827,000

 

709,000

 

 

763,000

 

Net Income

$

2,235,319

$

2,573,283

$

1,911,336

$

1,635,703

 

$

1,716,316

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.24

$

0.27

$

0.20

$

0.19

 

$

0.20

Average shares outstanding

 

9,429,538

 

9,422,608

 

9,408,940

 

8,578,102

 

 

8,410,522

Operating profit (before non-recurring items) 1

$

6,668,700

$

6,334,253

$

2,997,460

$

2,946,192

 

$

2,689,338

 

1 Op profit (before non-recurring items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before non interest income gains (losses) and non-recurring expense.

 

Southern California Bancorp

Income Statement - Year-to-Date

(Unaudited)

Sept 30, 2020

Sept 30, 2019

Sept 30, 2018

Sept 30, 2017

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

 

36,221,159

$

26,598,782

$

17,797,187

$

13,260,858

Investment securities

 

636,725

 

781,147

 

658,439

 

524,740

Fed funds & int-bearing balances

 

437,630

 

896,774

 

711,919

 

298,968

Total interest income

 

37,295,514

 

28,276,703

 

19,167,545

 

14,084,566

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

 

3,153,416

 

4,650,872

 

2,278,661

 

1,043,779

Other borrowings

 

1,341,372

 

507,768

 

19,693

 

0

Total interest expense

 

4,494,788

 

5,158,640

 

2,298,354

 

1,043,779

 

Net interest income

 

32,800,726

 

23,118,063

 

16,869,191

 

13,040,787

Provision for loan losses

 

4,552,000

 

800,000

 

1,150,000

 

271,000

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

28,248,726

 

22,318,063

 

15,719,191

 

12,769,787

 

NON INTEREST INCOME

Service charges, fees and other income

 

1,033,109

 

1,091,900

 

1,004,992

 

815,025

Income on bank owned life insurance

 

253,470

 

178,029

 

170,248

 

180,904

Gains on loan sales

 

0

 

198,422

 

1,028,284

 

413,590

OREO, investment, other gains (losses)

 

573,872

 

165,021

 

73,631

 

452

Total non interest income

 

1,860,451

 

1,633,372

 

2,277,155

 

1,409,971

 

NON INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and benefits

 

10,570,013

 

9,817,582

 

6,965,973

 

5,472,948

Occupancy and equipment

 

2,955,278

 

2,319,835

 

1,597,263

 

1,193,421

Strategic and other non-recurring expense

 

2,400,970

 

191,898

 

1,646,924

 

365,443

Other expense

 

4,561,601

 

4,283,811

 

3,081,745

 

2,445,651

Total non interest expense

 

20,487,862

 

16,613,126

 

13,291,905

 

9,477,463

 

Income before income tax expense

 

9,621,315

 

7,338,309

 

4,704,441

 

4,702,295

 

Income tax expense

 

2,901,377

 

2,201,000

 

1,451,000

 

1,872,000

 

Net Income

$

6,719,938

$

5,137,309

$

3,253,441

$

2,830,295

Basic earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.61

$

0.49

$

0.55

Average shares outstanding

 

9,420,362

 

8,410,105

 

6,654,150

 

5,179,196

Operating profit (before non-recurring items) 1

$

16,000,413

$

7,966,764

$

6,399,450

$

4,924,696

 

1 Op profit (before non-recurring items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before non interest income gains (losses) and non-recurring expense.

 

Southern California Bancorp

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Quarterly

9 Months YTD

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

($$ in thousands except per share data)

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2020

2019

EARNINGS

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

13,401

 

11,415

 

7,985

 

7,736

 

7,795

 

 

32,801

 

23,118

 

Provision for loan losses

$

2,000

 

2,252

 

300

 

200

 

300

 

 

4,552

 

800

 

NonInterest income

$

723

 

390

 

747

 

321

 

695

 

 

1,860

 

1,633

 

NonInterest expense

$

8,969

 

5,825

 

5,694

 

5,512

 

5,711

 

 

20,488

 

16,613

 

Income tax expense

$

920

 

1,154

 

827

 

709

 

763

 

 

2,901

 

2,201

 

Net income

$

2,235

 

2,573

 

1,911

 

1,636

 

1,716

 

 

6,720

 

5,137

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.24

 

0.27

 

0.20

 

0.19

 

0.20

 

 

0.71

 

0.61

 

Average shares outstanding

9,429,538

 

9,422,608

 

9,408,940

 

8,578,102

 

8,410,522

 

 

9,420,362

 

8,410,105

 

Ending shares outstanding

9,455,065

 

9,424,565

 

9,412,690

 

9,405,190

 

8,410,522

 

 

9,455,065

 

8,410,522

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

Return on average assets

0.57

%

0.80

%

0.90

%

0.79

%

0.87

%

 

0.72

%

0.89

%

Return on average common equity

7.00

%

8.33

%

6.30

%

5.93

%

6.37

%

 

7.21

%

6.56

%

Yield on loans

4.31

%

4.55

%

5.32

%

5.23

%

5.44

%

 

4.61

%

5.56

%

Yield on earning assets

4.03

%

4.17

%

4.76

%

4.88

%

5.21

%

 

4.25

%

5.27

%

Cost of deposits

0.32

%

0.35

%

0.78

%

0.88

%

0.99

%

 

0.45

%

0.98

%

Cost of funding

0.46

%

0.46

%

0.86

%

0.95

%

1.06

%

 

0.55

%

1.05

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.74

%

3.98

%

4.01

%

4.24

%

 

3.73

%

4.31

%

Efficiency ratio

63.5

%

49.3

%

65.2

%

68.4

%

67.3

%

 

59.1

%

67.1

%

 

 

 

CAPITAL

 

 

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets

6.85

%

6.77

%

12.48

%

12.58

%

10.83

%

 

6.85

%

10.83

%

Book value (BV) per common share

$

13.53

 

13.31

 

13.00

 

12.81

 

12.77

 

 

13.53

 

12.77

 

Tangible BV per common share

$

11.26

 

10.94

 

11.05

 

10.85

 

10.56

 

 

11.26

 

10.56

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

4

 

(374

)

(11

)

(11

)

36

 

 

(380

)

20

 

Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)

$

10,296

 

8,300

 

5,674

 

5,363

 

5,153

 

 

10,296

 

5,153

 

ALLL to total loans

0.76

%

0.61

%

0.83

%

0.79

%

0.75

%

 

0.76

%

0.75

%

Loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM)

$

5,205

 

5,076

 

1,649

 

1,906

 

2,030

 

 

5,205

 

2,030

 

ALLL and LFVCM to total loans

1.14

%

0.99

%

1.07

%

1.07

%

1.05

%

 

1.14

%

1.05

%

ALLL & LFVCM to total loans (excl PPP)

1.88

%

1.62

%

1.07

%

1.07

%

1.05

%

 

1.88

%

1.05

%

Nonperforming loans

$

1,125

 

1,734

 

1,433

 

1,911

 

2,225

 

 

1,125

 

2,225

 

Other real estate owned

$

0

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07

%

0.11

%

0.17

%

0.23

%

0.27

%

 

0.07

%

0.27

%

 

 

 

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

 

 

 

Total loans

$

1,363,477

 

1,350,751

 

683,195

 

676,655

 

684,717

 

 

1,363,477

 

684,717

 

Total assets

$

1,575,286

 

1,545,957

 

852,052

 

830,186

 

839,060

 

 

1,575,286

 

839,060

 

Deposits

$

1,138,041

 

1,156,452

 

688,946

 

671,914

 

692,899

 

 

1,138,041

 

692,899

 

Loans to deposits

119.8

%

116.8

%

99.2

%

100.7

%

98.8

%

 

119.8

%

98.8

%

Shareholders' equity

$

127,920

 

125,421

 

122,377

 

120,523

 

107,400

 

 

127,920

 

107,400

 

Full-time equivalent employees

118

 

122

 

92

 

97

 

96

 

 

118

 

96

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) | | (YTD)

 

 

 

Total loans

$

1,358,291

 

1,100,180

 

676,825

 

678,015

 

664,946

 

 

1,046,427

 

639,557

 

Earning assets

$

1,477,910

 

1,225,376

 

803,804

 

766,012

 

730,165

 

 

1,170,342

 

717,655

 

Total assets (net of AFS valuation)

$

1,556,364

 

1,296,741

 

855,397

 

818,989

 

783,043

 

 

1,237,289

 

768,715

 

Deposits

$

1,142,686

 

983,294

 

696,341

 

671,443

 

641,867

 

 

939,071

 

634,812

 

Shareholders' equity

$

126,670

 

123,899

 

121,773

 

109,464

 

106,853

 

 

124,222

 

104,783

 

 



