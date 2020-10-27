First Republic Bank to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference to be held virtually. Mike Selfridge, Chief Banking Officer, and Olga Tsokova, Chief Accounting Officer, will present at the conference at 4:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Bank of America Future of Financials Conference to be held virtually. Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Gaye Erkan, President and Board Member, will present at the conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at www.firstrepublic.com. In addition to the live webcasts, a replay will be available on First Republic’s website for 30 days following the event.