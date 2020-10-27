CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 to Discuss Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CynergisTek, Inc . (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss third-quarter financial results. The results will be released prior to the call.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, November 12, 2020, 7:30 PM ET to Thursday, November 19, 2020, 11:59 PM ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 8233178.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry.

