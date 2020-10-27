Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, November 6, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2630688/45A0BDB8684F626DE02342112CC4A126. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (833) 579-0916 or (778) 560-2805 and use the Conference ID: 7659245.