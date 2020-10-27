New Morgan Stanley Report Reveals Equity Compensation Plans Are Growing and Going Digital at Private Companies, While Administrative Challenges Remain

The new research report, The State of Equity Plan Management at Private Companies , was commissioned by Shareworks by Morgan Stanley to benchmark company mindsets and behaviors surrounding equity plan management, and to understand how companies are implementing and managing equity compensation plans. The report also provides insights into the current landscape and industry trends surrounding equity plan management, related priorities and challenges, the types of plans currently offered and employee engagement.

Shareworks by Morgan Stanley, a leading equity plan management platform and division of Morgan Stanley at Work, today released new proprietary research revealing that more private companies are digitizing their equity plans to help streamline the administrative burden, increase transparency and communication among employees. Despite the growing importance of equity compensation as a means to attract and retain employees, the report found that administering these plans remains challenging for equity plan administrators.

“Our report shows that equity compensation ‒ both the practice and profession ‒ will only continue to grow in value, significance and impact in the coming years,” said Marcos Lopez, Co-Head of Morgan Stanley at Work. “In a changing business landscape and a world of economic uncertainty, it is becoming critically important for companies to engage and motivate employees to help shape their future and create the financial lives they want.”

Jeremy Wright, Co-Head of Global Private Markets at Shareworks by Morgan Stanley, added, “For both employees and employers, equity is playing a bigger role in compensation than ever before. We are proud to launch our first study and feel it will provide companies with the latest industry trends and insights to help them stay competitive, make informed decisions, and set up their equity plan for long term success.”

Among the report’s key findings:

Equity Stock Plan Administration is Going Digital

The report shows that with the growing importance of equity in compensation at private companies, more are going digital to help manage and streamline the administration of their employee equity stock plans and compensation. 77% of companies report that they are currently using digital stock plan certificates, while 80% have or are interested in integrating an online employee equity portal for equity management. However, many are still in the transformation process with only 42% of organizations citing that they have fully made the transition to electronic stock certificates. The use of digital can also potentially help companies save themselves from significant future challenges as they evolve and enable their plans to scale when they add more employees and shareholders to their plans.