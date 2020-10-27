Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway Honored in 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiary Kannaway have received three prestigious awards from the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus: Gold Award - Lifetime Achievement Award

Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder: Gold Award - Maverick of the Year

Kannaway Chief Marketing Officer Stephen Jones: Bronze Award - Marketing Executive of the Year

“Helping lead Medical Marijuana, Inc. as a pioneer in the CBD industry has been my passion for more than a decade and I am honored to receive this lifetime achievement award,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “Our mission does not stop here and we will push forward as CBD continues to gain legitimacy and recognition for the potential benefits it can bring.”

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, product management, websites, blogs, whitepapers, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

“2020 was another eventful year for Kannaway as we continue to enter into new global markets and surpass milestones,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “In 2021, we plan to continue setting new industry standards and expanding access to CBD around the globe.”

Details about the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards and the list of 2020 winners are available at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/.

