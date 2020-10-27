CohBar to Participate at ROTH Capital COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development Event

The panelists will discuss key therapies that are novel and emerging approaches in development as potential treatments for COVID-19. Mr. Engle and Dr. Cundy will be joined by Dr. Tarek Hassanein, Professor of Medicine at UCSD, a hepatologist, and biotech company leaders from Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Durect Corporation, and Beyond Air. The panel will be moderated by ROTH analysts Scott Henry, CFA, Zegbeh Jallah, Ph.D., and Elemer Piros, Ph.D.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Engle, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Kenneth Cundy, will participate on the panel titled “Direct Antivirals and Other Agents Against SARS-CoV2 Virus” at the ROTH Capital COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development Event, being held virtually on October 28, 2020 at 7:30am PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for attendees who register at https://roth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FF_LgnOeQmm7VsRye97DtQ .

CohBar plans to present information on its CB5064 Analogs, which have shown potential as therapeutics in COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), based on reduction of fluid accumulation, cytokine secretion, and neutrophil infiltration in a preclinical model of ARDS. CB5064 Analogs have been shown in vitro to activate the apelin receptor, which initiates a cell signaling pathway that has been shown in published preclinical studies to have broad protective effects. Apelin signaling may potentially reduce the severity of acute lung injury by reducing lung fluid accumulation, hypoxemia, and cytokine secretion, the primary consequences of severe COVID-19 infection leading to ARDS and downstream injury to the kidney, heart, and other organs.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases because of the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.