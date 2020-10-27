Akari Therapeutics to Present Phase II Data from Bullous Pemphigoid Trial at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress October 29

The poster presentation will describe the safety and efficacy data from Akari’s Phase II clinical trial of nomacopan in adult patients with mild to moderate bullous pemphigoid.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announces that it will be presenting a poster during the 29 th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress being held virtually October 28 – November 1, 2020. The presentation will be posted onto Akari’s website.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A Phase II Clinical Trial of Safety and Efficacy of Nomacopan (rVA576) in Adult Mild-to-moderate Bullous Pemphigoid Patients

A Phase II Clinical Trial of Safety and Efficacy of Nomacopan (rVA576) in Adult Mild-to-moderate Bullous Pemphigoid Patients Date/Time: October 29, 2020 at 12:00 CET (7:00 a.m. EDT)

October 29, 2020 at 12:00 CET (7:00 a.m. EDT) Location: EADV Virtual Meeting.



About Bullous Pemphigoid (BP)

BP is a severe orphan autoimmune inflammatory blistering skin disease with no approved treatments in the U.S. and Europe. This disease of the elderly is primarily treated with steroids and immunosuppressants for six months plus which bring with them deleterious side effects and an approximately three-fold increase in mortality in the BP treated population. The prevalence of BP is over 100,000 patients in US and Europe.

In BP patients there is evidence that both terminal complement activation (via complement component C5) and the lipid mediator leukotriene B4 (LTB4) have a central role in driving the disease. Ex vivo data in BP patients, published in the August 2019 edition of JCI Insight, showed a pronounced accumulation of LTB4 and C5 and its activation products in the inflamed skin of BP patients. This underlies the rationale for treatment with nomacopan which is a unique bifunctional inhibitor of both C5 and LTB4 and a range of downstream cytokines. In addition to BP, the Company believes this unique mode of action underpins the activity of nomacopan across the Company’s other target conditions – TMA-HSCT, COVID pneumonia and ophthalmology as well as other emerging clinical indications.