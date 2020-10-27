Rafael Pharmaceuticals Crosses Enrollment of 100th Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613 (Devimistat) for Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Company continues meeting enrollment milestones across clinical trials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, putting patient safety first

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today that it has crossed the enrollment of 100 patients in its Phase 3 clinical trial (Armada 2000) for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The multicenter, open-label, randomized pivotal trial is assessing the efficacy and safety of Rafael’s lead compound CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone (CHAM) compared to high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone (HAM) therapy in older patients. The announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s milestone enrollment of 500 patients in its Phase 3 clinical trial for advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Our patients don’t have the time to wait for the pandemic to subside before seeking treatment since cancer doesn’t wait, and for many, this trial is their last chance at remission or improved outcomes,” said Sanjveev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals. “We thank our colleagues and our partners who helped us achieve this significant milestone, and the FDA for working with us to find a process that allows us to safely keep our clinical trials open to care for these patients, and we will continue to implement the safety protocols moving forward.”

The American Cancer Association estimates that in 2020 alone, there will be nearly 20,000 new cases of AML. AML accountly for only 1% of all cancers making the patient population rare and more difficult to understand and treat.

“The five-year survival rate for adult patients with refractory or relapsed AML is 25% or less, and treatment options that have made a significant impact in improving these rates, have not been identified,” said Jorge Cortes, M.D., Director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and principal investigator on the Phase 3 clinical trial. “I continue to remain hopeful with each patient enrolled that we can give those diagnosed more options to fight this devastating disease.”