Pennsylvania School District Shifts to Remote Learning with Progress WhatsUp Gold

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that the Danville Area School District (DASD), a midsized rural public school district that spans portions of two counties in Pennsylvania, has implemented Progress WhatsUp Gold network monitoring to shift seamlessly to a stable environment for remote learning.

Award-winning WhatsUp Gold enables district’s IT team to actively monitor devices that support 2,500 students, faculty and staff, and the 600GB of daily network traffic they generate

Even prior to the global pandemic, maintaining a stable network infrastructure presented unique challenges to IT administrators in education. Now, with school closures sparking a dramatic uptick in the amount of traffic traveling through the network, many IT teams are scrambling. The DASD technology team had weeks to get the Danville Area School District's 2,500 students, staff, and faculty online and fully supported for remote learning in time for the first day of school.

To make the transition to remote learning as smooth as possible, DASD used WhatsUp Gold as its network monitoring solution, as it satisfied three major requirements:

Easy implementation, with the IT team able to discover devices and create a network map within hours

Detailed statistics and insightful reports into device usage, traffic flow, disk utilization and other critical network benchmarks

At-a-glance visibility into the entire network, enabling proactive network monitoring



WhatsUp Gold enables the district’s IT team to actively monitor nearly 100 infrastructure devices, including switches, routers, servers, Wi-Fi access points and more. With at-a-glance network visibility and real-time alerts sent straight to their phones, the IT team is able to fix errors and identify network usage anomalies well before they’re noticed by end-users.

“Our goal has always been to provide a cost-effective yet reliable infrastructure that could sustain business needs while maintaining a thriving learning environment for students,” said Jeff Ryan, Director of Information Technology, Danville Area School District. “We don’t like to be surprised when something goes down. That’s why we love the WhatsUp Gold dashboard. We can customize it with what’s important to us – we get an instant snapshot of our entire network.”