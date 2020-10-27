Efecte Plc's business review on 1-9/2020 - international growth accelerated

SaaS grew by 27% and international SaaS by 82%

EBITDA was 0.3 million euro (0.0) and operating profit 0.2 million euro (-0.1)

EBIT profitability improved from -2% to 6%

Revenue mix developed in line with strategy with SaaS already 66% of net sales (55%)

Continued COVID-19 impact visible in Services (-18% YoY) balanced by tight cost control

1-9/2020:

SaaS grew by 24% and international SaaS by 71%

EBITDA was 0.0 million euro (-0.8) and operating profit -0.4 million euro (-1.1)

EBIT profitability improved from -10% to -3%

Guidance for 2020:

SaaS net sales is expected to grow between 20-25% and profitability to improve from the comparison period.

Group key figures

MEUR 7-9/2020 7-9/2019 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 2019 Net sales 3.5 3.3 10.8 10.2 13.8 EBITDA 0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.8 -1.0 Operating profit 0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -1.1 -1.4 SaaS MRR (1000 eur) 768 602 768 602 640

CEO Niilo Fredrikson:

We started the second half of the year with a strong quarter, reaching +27% SaaS growth and improved profitability while continuing to execute our strategy. Solid customer engagement, productivity improvements and cost saving measures helped us deliver Efecte’s first EBIT positive quarter as a listed company. That said, due to release of holiday accruals and limited costs in the holiday period, Q3 is typically our most profitable quarter. We were also helped by cost savings from temporary layoffs, even though we ended them early of the original schedule. Overall, we have still work to do to break even on an annual basis.