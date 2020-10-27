 

Efecte Plc's business review on 1-9/2020 - international growth accelerated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

EFECTE PLC  --  COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT --  27 OCTOBER 2020 at 15.00

Efecte Plc's business review on 1-9/2020 - international growth accelerated

7-9/2020:

  • SaaS grew by 27% and international SaaS by 82%
  • EBITDA was 0.3 million euro (0.0) and operating profit 0.2 million euro (-0.1)
  • EBIT profitability improved from -2% to 6%
  • Revenue mix developed in line with strategy with SaaS already 66% of net sales (55%)
  • Continued COVID-19 impact visible in Services (-18% YoY) balanced by tight cost control

1-9/2020:

  • SaaS grew by 24% and international SaaS by 71%
  • EBITDA was 0.0 million euro (-0.8) and operating profit -0.4 million euro (-1.1)
  • EBIT profitability improved from -10% to -3%

Guidance for 2020:
SaaS net sales is expected to grow between 20-25% and profitability to improve from the comparison period.

Group key figures

MEUR   7-9/2020 7-9/2019 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 2019
             
Net sales   3.5 3.3 10.8 10.2 13.8
EBITDA   0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.8 -1.0
Operating profit   0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -1.1 -1.4
             
SaaS MRR  (1000 eur)   768 602 768 602 640

CEO Niilo Fredrikson:

We started the second half of the year with a strong quarter, reaching +27% SaaS growth and improved profitability while continuing to execute our strategy. Solid customer engagement, productivity improvements and cost saving measures helped us deliver Efecte’s first EBIT positive quarter as a listed company. That said, due to release of holiday accruals and limited costs in the holiday period, Q3 is typically our most profitable quarter. We were also helped by cost savings from temporary layoffs, even though we ended them early of the original schedule. Overall, we have still work to do to break even on an annual basis.

Seite 1 von 3
Efecte Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Changes in Efecte Plc’s financial reporting schedule in 2021
14.10.20
Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review for 1-9/2020 on 27 October 2020 and invitation to a briefing
29.09.20
Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Donatz