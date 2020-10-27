 

Grayscale Investments Study Shows More than Half of U.S. Investor Survey Respondents Would Consider Investing in Bitcoin and 23% Already Have

Survey of 1,000 domestic investors looks at COVID-19 impacts, profile of the modern Bitcoin investor, and more

New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today released its 2020 Bitcoin Investor Survey, the firm’s second annual review of investor perceptions, interests, and reservations about investing in Bitcoin. 

The study, conducted jointly by Grayscale and financial market research firm 8 Acre Perspective, revealed that, perhaps for the first time ever, more than half of U.S. investors (55%) would be interested in investing in Bitcoin, representing a potential U.S. market of nearly 32 million Bitcoin investor households.This marks a substantial increase in interest from 2019, when 36% of investors said they would consider a Bitcoin investment.

The survey also showed how 2020 impacted both existing and potential Bitcoin investors:

  • Among existing Bitcoin investors, 83% bought in the last 12 months
  • About two thirds of Bitcoin investors who bought in the last four months said COVID-19 impacted their decision to invest
  • Among all respondents, including those who weren’t interested in Bitcoin, 39% said COVID-19 made Bitcoin more appealing, while just 13% said it made Bitcoin less appealing

“This data makes it clear that investor interest in Bitcoin grew substantially in 2020. As investors become more familiar with Bitcoin and better understand the role it can play in a diversified portfolio, they are more likely to invest,” said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director at Grayscale Investments. “With Bitcoin increasingly being supported by mainstream names like PayPal, Square, MicroStrategy, and Paul Tudor Jones, we believe investor attitudes will continue to evolve toward greater acceptance of Bitcoin and the larger digital currency asset class.”

Grayscale Investments commissioned this survey to better understand what motivates individuals to invest in Bitcoin, how the pandemic impacted interest in Bitcoin, and what headwinds still remain. The survey of 1,000 U.S. investors was conducted between June 26, 2020 and July 12, 2020.

The full report is available for download here: https://gryscl.co/2HE9AZb.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.


About Grayscale Investments 
Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $7.3B in assets under management as of October 23, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @Grayscale.

Disclaimer

