Invitation to Next Games Corporation's Virtual Capital Markets Day on 25 November 2020

At the event, Next Games’ management and experts will talk about the company strategy, goals and outlook. A more detailed event schedule and program will be published in November on Next Games’ Investor website at www.nextgames.com/investors and sent to those who have registered for the event.

Next Games invites analysts, investors and media representatives to the virtual Capital Markets Day on 25 November, 2020. The event starts at 2 p.m. EET and is estimated to end latest at 5 p.m. EET. The language of the event is English.

Webcast

The event can be followed through a webcast broadcast starting at 2 p.m. EET at: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/cmd-2020. Materials and videos of the presentation will be published on Next Games’ investor pages after the event. All materials and videos are published in English.

Registration

Please sign up for the event by Wednesday 18 November, 2020 through the registration form: http://nxtg.ms/cmd2020

Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including Blade Runner Rogue for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com

