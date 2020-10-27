Upwork Launches Project Catalog, A New Way for Businesses and Independent Talent to Instantly Work Together

Project Catalog allows businesses to quickly find what they are looking for—from website development and graphic design to videos and digital marketing—and pay a fixed price to have it done by some of the marketplace’s best independent talent. Essential project information such as scope, cost, timing and deliverables are pre-packaged by Upwork talent so that businesses know exactly what to anticipate. They can also browse Project Catalog to discover and find inspiration in the wide range of work done by the expert independent talent on Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today released in beta Project Catalog, a curated collection of pre-scoped projects easily purchased via an e-commerce click and buy experience. Project Catalog is a new way for businesses and independent talent to work together instantly on the Upwork marketplace and is part of an ongoing expansion and evolution of the Upwork experience.

For talent, Project Catalog is an important new way to earn on Upwork so that they can grow their businesses faster. Independent talent will be able to turn their most in-demand services into powerful new income streams by showcasing the quality of their work and making pre-scoped projects immediately available for purchase.

“We are continually evolving our services to meet our customers’ growing needs, and what they’ve told us is they want additional pathways to buy and sell on Upwork. We are launching Project Catalog to give both clients and talent added control and flexibility to scale their businesses up and down depending on their changing needs,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO of Upwork. “Whether you engage with our Enterprise suite of services, post a job and bid on a project in our marketplace, or go the one-click route with Project Catalog, Upwork’s work marketplace is designed to help clients and talent grow their businesses by providing access to a comprehensive range of services, regardless of project scope.”

“The world of freelancing is growing, and so are the ways people engage with it,” said Guy Rom, Senior Director of Engineering at Upwork. “Project Catalog is an easy way to discover the power of Upwork. From the one-person startup to the director at a global enterprise, we want everyone to leverage that power immediately. We are pleased with our beta program’s strong feedback and look forward to providing Project Catalog to all our customers.”