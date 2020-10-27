 

Upwork Launches Project Catalog, A New Way for Businesses and Independent Talent to Instantly Work Together

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:00  |  64   |   |   

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today released in beta Project Catalog, a curated collection of pre-scoped projects easily purchased via an e-commerce click and buy experience. Project Catalog is a new way for businesses and independent talent to work together instantly on the Upwork marketplace and is part of an ongoing expansion and evolution of the Upwork experience.

Project Catalog allows businesses to quickly find what they are looking for—from website development and graphic design to videos and digital marketing—and pay a fixed price to have it done by some of the marketplace’s best independent talent. Essential project information such as scope, cost, timing and deliverables are pre-packaged by Upwork talent so that businesses know exactly what to anticipate. They can also browse Project Catalog to discover and find inspiration in the wide range of work done by the expert independent talent on Upwork.

For talent, Project Catalog is an important new way to earn on Upwork so that they can grow their businesses faster. Independent talent will be able to turn their most in-demand services into powerful new income streams by showcasing the quality of their work and making pre-scoped projects immediately available for purchase.

“We are continually evolving our services to meet our customers’ growing needs, and what they’ve told us is they want additional pathways to buy and sell on Upwork. We are launching Project Catalog to give both clients and talent added control and flexibility to scale their businesses up and down depending on their changing needs,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO of Upwork. “Whether you engage with our Enterprise suite of services, post a job and bid on a project in our marketplace, or go the one-click route with Project Catalog, Upwork’s work marketplace is designed to help clients and talent grow their businesses by providing access to a comprehensive range of services, regardless of project scope.”

“The world of freelancing is growing, and so are the ways people engage with it,” said Guy Rom, Senior Director of Engineering at Upwork. “Project Catalog is an easy way to discover the power of Upwork. From the one-person startup to the director at a global enterprise, we want everyone to leverage that power immediately. We are pleased with our beta program’s strong feedback and look forward to providing Project Catalog to all our customers.”

Seite 1 von 3
Upwork Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
15.10.20
Upwork To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
9
Weltgrößter Marktplatz für Freelancer: Upwork Aktie