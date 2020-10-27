 

Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits

Today, Chase Sapphire is kicking off a relationship with Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON), a leading at-home fitness platform, to give Sapphire cardmembers new ways to get even more out of their wellness routines. Starting now, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can connect with the Peloton community and earn up to $120 and Preferred cardmembers up to $60 in statement credits for eligible Digital and All-Access Peloton Memberships, through December 31, 2021. This is the first step in a broader collaboration to provide Sapphire cardmembers more value when using their card with Peloton.

“We’ve heard from our cardmembers that personal wellness and connecting with others through new experiences are core to their lifestyle – even more so during this past year,” said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. “With Peloton, we’re excited to bring together these two key passion points and give our collective community the opportunity to unlock even more value through fitness.”

The statement credit benefits will be available to new and existing cardmembers and provide access to Peloton’s library of content in the Peloton App. Cardmembers can expect:

  • Reserve cardmembers:
    • Earn up to $120 in statement credits on Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships through December 31, 2021.
  • Preferred cardmembers:
    • Earn up to $60 in statement credits on Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships through December 31, 2021.

Cardmembers can activate their Peloton Membership benefit simply by visiting Onepeloton.com/ChaseSapphire and enrolling in an eligible Peloton Membership using their Sapphire card. The statement credits will be applied automatically until reaching the full value offered on that card. Sapphire cardmembers are also invited to join the #SapphireSquad Tag within Peloton to connect to others in the community and find and motivate each other on the Leaderboard.

Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships give cardmembers the option to choose from thousands of on-demand or live fitness classes, including indoor cycling, outdoor and indoor running, strength training, yoga and more, as well as curated collections and programs for any fitness level – at home or on the go. Peloton All-Access Members have access to Peloton content through their Peloton Bike or Tread or the Peloton App. Peloton Digital Members have access to Peloton’s full content library through the Peloton App without having to own a Peloton Bike or Tread.

