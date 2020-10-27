 

Blink Deploys EV Charging Stations at Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust Multifamily Properties in Missouri

Blink Deploys Fast Level 2 Charging Stations at Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments in Springfield, MO.

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the installation of six Level 2 IQ 200 EV charging stations in two of Springfield’s newest residential communities, Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments.

“As EVs become widely embraced by drivers, the need for EV charging infrastructure becomes evident. We’ve seen a significant uptick in requests from multifamily, workplace, and retail clients in middle America for Blink chargers. This is exciting and further evidence the opportunities we are realizing coast to coast,” commented Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging. “EVs are not just growing in California and the East Coast, but in America’s heartland as well, and Blink stands ready to supply the necessary infrastructure to support this growth. EVs are the future, and Blink is excited to have Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments embrace the possibility of an all-electric future by hosting the most powerful level 2 EV charging station, the Blink IQ 200.”

“Offering sophisticated lifestyle options is a hallmark of both Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments,” stated Abigail Perry, VP of Multifamily Asset Management at Edgewood REIT. “We do our best to offer our tenants modern premium amenities, and EV charging is a big part of that. As the transportation market continues to shift, we are happy to host Blink EV chargers to ensure all our current and future EV driving tenants have the ability to charge without worrying.”

Coryell Collaborative Group developed both of the Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust properties. They are among the very first in the region, making their commitment to EV charging a priority, clearly demonstrated in the deployments at Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments. Edgewood REIT has always intended to make their tenants “feel at home” by providing them with quality options, and they are making sure not to leave EV drivers out of the mix.

With the major utility companies in the area joining together to increase the charging infrastructure, EV adoption in Missouri and the Midwest is set to increase. Creating a Midwest corridor for EV charging will be instrumental in growing the adoption of electric vehicles. Blink stands well-positioned across Missouri, and the rest of the Midwest, to keep serving the needs of EV drivers and charging station hosts like Trail’s Bend Apartments and Cambium Apartments.

