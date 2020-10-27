JERSEY CITY, N.J, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Signature Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (BFSI, Human Resources and Legal, Government & Defense, Manufacturing & Retail, Healthcare), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Signature Market was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.72 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- Rising usage of digital signature to eradicate fraud, the establishment of the government paperwork elimination act, and improved security & management by using the digital signature are the factors driving the market

The rising demand for e-businesses and paperless workflow is likely to drive the market. It is helping industries such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom among others to reduce the operational costs. Its implementation is offering a competitive edge to the enterprises across the industries. Similarly, increasing government support is likely to boost the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital verification and signatures. The increasing online and remote work obligations is compelling the industries to adopt digital technology to continue their business. Governments across the countries are using and promoting digital signatures to reduce paper-based transactions to maintain social distancing norms. In India, the government is focusing on utilizing the digital platform to its full potential. The government is endorsing digital modes of signature and verification such as smart ID/card readers, electronic signatures, smooth pass, biometric signatures, and more. For the short-term requirement of electronic signature, the Indian government is offering a one-time password after completing digital KYC.