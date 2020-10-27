 

Digital Signature Market Worth $ 17.72 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 31.1% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:14  |  73   |   |   

- Rising usage of digital signature to eradicate fraud, the establishment of the government paperwork elimination act, and improved security & management by using the digital signature are the factors driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Digital Signature Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (BFSI, Human Resources and Legal, Government & Defense, Manufacturing & Retail, Healthcare), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Digital Signature Market was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.72 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Digital Signature Market Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33694

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Signature Market"

202 - Pages

 126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Digital Signature Market Overview

The rising demand for e-businesses and paperless workflow is likely to drive the market. It is helping industries such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom among others to reduce the operational costs. Its implementation is offering a competitive edge to the enterprises across the industries. Similarly, increasing government support is likely to boost the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital verification and signatures. The increasing online and remote work obligations is compelling the industries to adopt digital technology to continue their business. Governments across the countries are using and promoting digital signatures to reduce paper-based transactions to maintain social distancing norms. In India, the government is focusing on utilizing the digital platform to its full potential. The government is endorsing digital modes of signature and verification such as smart ID/card readers, electronic signatures, smooth pass, biometric signatures, and more. For the short-term requirement of electronic signature, the Indian government is offering a one-time password after completing digital KYC.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease