 

AIXTRON participates in research project Augmented Reality in technical documentation / Research project 'AdaptAR' for technical manuals 4.0 / Desired faster updates with AR and Digital Twin / Significantly less effort expected

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 14:12  |  63   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 27.10.2020 / 14:12

AIXTRON participates in research project Augmented Reality in technical documentation

Research project "AdaptAR" for technical manuals 4.0 / Desired faster updates with AR and Digital Twin / Significantly less effort expected

Herzogenrath/Germany, October 27, 2020 - AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) intends to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitization to further optimize the production and continuous updating of machine and technical equipment manuals, especially (assembly) instructions. To this end, the company, which is one of the world's leading suppliers of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, is participating in research into possible applications of the innovative digital solution Augmented Reality (AR) in the area of product documentation for customers.

Under the leadership of the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology IPT, eleven project partners and AIXTRON as an associated partner are developing an augmented reality system with digital twin as the data basis within the "AdaptAR" research project. The project duration has been set at three years. "AdaptAR" is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research in the program "Innovations for tomorrow's production, services and work".

AR and Digital Twin - Funded by the federal government

"Specific, always up-to-date and user-friendly technical documentation is indispensable for the successful operation of high-tech equipment. We want to make even more consistent use of the opportunities offered by digitization for further development in this area for our customers by contributing our know-how and experience to this Fraunhofer IPT research project," says Thomas Leipold, Project Manager Digitalization, of AIXTRON SE. "Within the scope of 'AdaptAR', we as users want to use the project results to lay the foundation for system documentation that even extends over the entire life cycle of a system".

Seite 1 von 4
AIXTRON Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gewinnt 240-MW-Projekt in den USA
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX beginnt mit erstem Bohrprogramm auf Liegenschaft King Tut
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier records earnings growth of 54 percent in the first nine months of 2020 ...
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
BMEX Gold Inc.: Bohrprogramm des Jahres gestartet: Aktie zieht an - Jetzt einsteigen!
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
Arbor Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab und reicht Bodenproben ein!
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:12 Uhr
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / Forschungsprojekt „AdaptAR' für technische Handbücher 4.0 / Angestrebte schnellere Aktualisierung mit AR und Digital Twin / Signifikant weniger Aufwand
26.10.20
HelloFresh, va-Q-tec, Nynomic, Bechtle, Aixtron - Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
22.10.20
Aixtron: Auftrag aus Finnland
22.10.20
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland skaliert Produktion von Epi-Wafern / Depositionsanlage bietet höchste Produktausbeute und niedrige Produktionskosten
22.10.20
Modulight opts for AIXTRON system for tailor-made solutions /Laser specialist from Finland scales up production of epi wafers / Deposition tool provides best-in-class product yield and low production cost
20.10.20
Aixtron - Die heiße Phase hat begonnen!
16.10.20
Aixtron: Investor stockt Beteiligung auf
16.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AIXTRON SE (deutsch)
13.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aixtron setzen Rally fort - Hoffnung auf starkes Quartal treibt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:24 Uhr
47.518
Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich
20.07.20
3.246
Aixtron auf dem Weg zum Pennystock?
12.12.19
2
Aixtron balanciert am Abgrund – Ein Schritt in die falsche Richtung und es könnte das Aus kommen