AIXTRON participates in research project Augmented Reality in technical documentation / Research project 'AdaptAR' for technical manuals 4.0 / Desired faster updates with AR and Digital Twin / Significantly less effort expected

Herzogenrath/Germany, October 27, 2020 - AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) intends to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitization to further optimize the production and continuous updating of machine and technical equipment manuals, especially (assembly) instructions. To this end, the company, which is one of the world's leading suppliers of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, is participating in research into possible applications of the innovative digital solution Augmented Reality (AR) in the area of product documentation for customers.

Under the leadership of the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology IPT, eleven project partners and AIXTRON as an associated partner are developing an augmented reality system with digital twin as the data basis within the "AdaptAR" research project. The project duration has been set at three years. "AdaptAR" is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research in the program "Innovations for tomorrow's production, services and work".

AR and Digital Twin - Funded by the federal government

"Specific, always up-to-date and user-friendly technical documentation is indispensable for the successful operation of high-tech equipment. We want to make even more consistent use of the opportunities offered by digitization for further development in this area for our customers by contributing our know-how and experience to this Fraunhofer IPT research project," says Thomas Leipold, Project Manager Digitalization, of AIXTRON SE. "Within the scope of 'AdaptAR', we as users want to use the project results to lay the foundation for system documentation that even extends over the entire life cycle of a system".