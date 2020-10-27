 

BankM AG BankM supported flatexDEGIRO during listing in the Prime Standard

Press release

 

BankM supported flatexDEGIRO during listing in the Prime Standard

- BankM as Listing Agent and Underwritet

- Uplisting into the regulated market from the Scale Segment

- First price of EUR 43.00 corresponds to a marketcap of around EUR 1.2 billion.

Frankfurt, October 27, 2020 - flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) yesterday became the first pan-European online broker traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As long-standing Capital Market Partner of the technology group, which was previously listed in the OTC segment Scale, BankM successfully supported the listing on the regulated market. In addition to the responsibility for the admission and listing of the shares as Listing Agent, BankM acted as an Underwriter for the transaction. Based on the initial share price of EUR 43.00 on October 26, 2020, the current market capitalization of flatexDEGIRO is around EUR 1.2 billion. The company is expected to be listed in the SDAX as early as December 2020 as part of Deutsche Börse's Fast Entry.

"We have been working closely with flatexDEGIRO for many years and have followed the development into the largest European retail online broker with over 70 million trades expected for 2020. The uplisting to the Prime Standard - the stock exchange segment with the highest requirements in Europe in terms of transparency and post-admission obligations - takes this development into account and we are very pleased that we were able to support the company in this step. The complete digital integration of the entire value chain enables flatexDEGIRO to generate substantial economies of scale and the growing visibility in the Prime Standard allows investors to participate more strongly", comments BankM representative Thomas Stewens on the transaction.

With the takeover of the Dutch competitor DeGiro by the end of 2019, the foundation for further growth was laid. By 2025, the current number of customers of the flatexDEGIRO group is expected to almost triple to around 3 million. The number of trades executed is expected to increase to at least 100 million per year over the same period. A record result in the first half of 2020 and the continuing strong momentum in the third quarter underpin management's confidence in the company's long-term growth ambitions.

