 

ZoomInfo Awarded TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Privacy

27.10.2020   

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has attained the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal from TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, further demonstrating ZoomInfo’s commitment to data privacy and dedication to the security needs and growing expectations of its customers.

This status confirms that ZoomInfo’s privacy policy and governance practices have been certified under TrustArc’s Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices, a framework built upon, and aligned with, external regulatory standards.

The TRUSTe Privacy Certification Seal is secured through a set of privacy assurance programs that enable companies that collect or process information to demonstrate responsible data collection and processing practices consistent with regulatory expectations and external standards for privacy accountability.

“We are very excited to have our extensive privacy policies and practices recognized with the TRUSTe Privacy Certification Seal,” said Bubba Nunnery, ZoomInfo’s Senior Director, Privacy & Public Policy. “Our proactive approach to privacy and steadfast commitment to transparency are some of the many ways we give our customers the advantage they need to stay ahead of the competition.”

“We believe that a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance,” said TrustArc CEO Chris Babel. “With its achievement of this certification, ZoomInfo is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards.”

This certification demonstrates that ZoomInfo’s privacy policies and practices meet the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Assessment Criteria:

  • Data Necessity
  • Use, Retention, and Disposal
  • Disclosure to Third Parties and Onward Transfer
  • Choice and Consent
  • Access and Individual Rights
  • Data Integrity and Quality
  • Security
  • Transparency

ZoomInfo’s TRUSTe Privacy Certification Seal can be viewed on its profile on TRUSTe's website, as well as on ZoomInfo’s Privacy Policy. TRUSTe’s Validation Page also verifies ZoomInfo’s commitment to, and successful adoption of, globally recognized privacy requirements.

ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliance. In addition to being Privacy Seal-certified, the company is also a registered data broker with the States of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

A subsidiary of San Francisco, Calif.-based TrustArc, TRUSTe monitors ongoing compliance through annual recertifications and complaints received through a privacy feedback mechanism. As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

