Office Depot’s Charitable Programs Provide Over $3.5 Million in Educational Supplies to Students, Teachers and Title I Schools

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that over $3.5 million worth of educational supplies were recently provided to students, teachers and Title I schools across the country as a result of Office Depot’s charitable programs and the generosity of Office Depot and OfficeMax customers.

Students at more than 25 Title I elementary schools received brand-new backpacks filled with traditional school supplies, with a total value at over $1.5 million, through Office Depot’s Start Proud! national community investment initiative. The donated supplies, which included notebooks, composition books, highlighters, pens, pencils and more, were distributed to students during celebratory drive-thru and walk-up socially distanced celebrations at the start of the school year to help set them up for success. School administrators, teachers and Office Depot associates teamed up to host these events, which served as a fun kick-off to this unique new school year, filled with masked smiles and air high fives.

With support from Boise Paper and Domtar Paper, each family also received one $20 Office Depot OfficeMax merchandise card to help cover additional school supply needs, dependent on their child’s anticipated learning model – whether that be in-person, remote or a hybrid model.

Eighteen extraordinary teachers, selected by their principals, were also recognized at the celebrations and presented with Office Depot’s “All-Star Teacher” award. Each of the eighteen recipients received new furniture, teaching supplies, technology and tech services from Office Depot, valued at over $1,500.

Office Depot also leveraged its retail footprint to provide customers with the opportunity to support a local Title I school in their area, through a partnership with Round It Up America (RIUA). Because of the incredible kindness and generosity shown by Office Depot and OfficeMax customers, more than $2 million has been collected to benefit over 400 Title I schools nationwide. With these additional funds, schools will be able to get additional essentials, technology and personal protective equipment (PPE) into the hands of the teachers, students, and school administrators who need them. Customers can continue to make donations at the checkout counter of their nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax store through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“As the pandemic continues to transform how we live, learn and work, we remain focused on ways that we can make a difference for students, teachers, schools and families in need,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot and The ODP Corporation. “We’re incredibly proud of the partnerships we’ve formed with our generous customers and vendors to help connect deserving students and schools with the educational tools they need to be successful.”

To support families as they adjust to learning and teaching during these rapidly evolving times, shoppers can continue to find great savings with up to 60% off Office Depot's best-selling school supplies and low prices on a wide selection of top-brand products at officedepot.com/school and at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide. From height-adjustable standing desks and desk risers to promote a healthier at-home learning space to health and safety solutions to help maintain a clean and comfortable environment, Office Depot has the products and solutions to help keep school going.

To learn more about Office Depot’s investment in local communities nationwide, visit depotdifference.com.

