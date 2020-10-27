Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) announced today that on October 26, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable to shareholders of record as of December 11, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid on January 11, 2021.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

