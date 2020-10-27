 

MultiPlan Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC (the “Issuer”), upsized and finalized the terms of its offering of $1,300 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $1,300 million from the previously announced $1,200 million. The Notes are expected to be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed on a full and unconditional basis by each of the Issuer’s wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantees the Issuer’s senior secured credit facilities. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on October 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer also announced the upsizing of its revolving credit facility from $100 million to $450 million.

The Issuer will use the net proceeds from the offered Notes, together with $715 million of cash on hand, (i) to redeem, satisfy and discharge all of the Issuer’s outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and repay $369 million of indebtedness under its senior secured term loan facility and (ii) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

