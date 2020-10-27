 

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.1 Million or $0.21 per Diluted Share

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $2.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $2.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $5.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2019.

“While 2020 has presented plenty of challenges to the banking industry, I am pleased with our response and many aspects of our Bank’s business,” said Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “First, I welcome all the new customers we are fortunate to have banking with us after, adhering to our mission, they experienced our relationship focused community bank service via the Paycheck Protection Program. Thanks to those new and existing customers, our employees, and our expanded office network we continued broadening our deposit base, which contributed to the decline in our cost of funds to 1.19% during the quarter, compared to 1.34% in the previous quarter and 1.82% for the fourth quarter of 2019. If interest rates remain low, we expect this trend to continue as we have approximately $260 million in certificates of deposit maturing in the next 12 months at a weighted average rate of 1.88%,” continued Kiley.

“I am also very pleased with the efforts of our credit team that continues working very closely with borrowers to help them navigate through their individual challenges. By providing borrowers with loan payment deferrals where appropriate, we are able to assist customers with their cash flow needs. I am happy to report that as of September 30, 2020, total loan balances under a payment deferral program declined to $65.5 million or 5.7% of total loans outstanding, compared to $132.1 million or 11.4% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. In addition, working closely with our borrowers helps us identify borrowers that may need additional support or require closer monitoring. In the third quarter, we identified approximately $26.8 million in commercial real estate loans that required a reduction in loan grade classification. These loan grade reductions were the primary reason for the increase in our provision for loan losses to $700,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $300,000 in each of the two preceding quarters,” added Kiley.

“Finally, it is my pleasure to report that our 14th office opened October 5th in Gig Harbor, Washington, and a 15th office is scheduled to open in Issaquah, Washington, early next year. As noted previously, we expect to slow the pace of expansion following the opening of these two offices,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

  • Net loans receivable declined slightly to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020, but were up from $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019.
  • The Bank reduced its brokered certificates of deposits by $22.4 million ending the quarter with a balance of $10.0 million.
  • The Company’s book value per share was $15.62 at September 30, 2020, compared to $15.32 at June 30, 2020, and $15.06 at September 30, 2019.
  • The Company repurchased 155,049 shares during the quarter at an average price of $9.54 per share under a plan that went into effect on July 30, 2020, authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock over a period of up to six months.
  • The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to shareholders.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at September 30, 2020, were 10.0% and 15.3%, respectively, compared to 10.0% and 15.0% at June 30, 2020, and 10.1% and 14.4% at September 30, 2019.
  • Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) and taking into account the estimated future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded a $700,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter.

Total deposits decreased $56.5 million to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2020, from $1.13 billion at June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan-related deposits withdrawn during the quarter, and increased $52.9 million from $1.02 billion at September 30, 2019. Demand deposits decreased $1.1 million and retail certificates of deposit decreased $31.8 million during the quarter. The Bank further reduced its brokered deposits by $22.4 million in the quarter for a total reduction of $128.6 million over the past 12 months, while growing total deposits by $52.9 million during that period, reflecting, in part, deposits from its expanded office network.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2019 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 82,376   $ 91,593   $ 49,398   $ (9,217 )   $ 32,978  
Interest-bearing demand   110,856     102,707                      53,197     8,149       57,659  
Statement savings   19,292     18,946                    21,647     346       (2,355 )
Money market   428,512     429,987                  332,722     (1,475 )     95,790  
Certificates of deposit, retail (1)   418,646     450,487     421,274     (31,841 )     (2,628 )
Certificates of deposit, brokered   10,000     32,448                  138,590     (22,448 )     (128,590 )
Total deposits $ 1,069,682   $ 1,126,168   $ 1,016,828   $ (56,486 )   $ 52,854  

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $14,000 at September 30, 2020, $17,000 at June 30, 2020, and $34,000 at September 30, 2019.

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

September 30, 2020
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Certificates of deposit, brokered Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 35,066 $ 47,957 $ 14,677 $ 235,680 $ 335,675 $ - $ 669,055
Landing   3,209   3,193   37   16,398   8,251   -   31,088
Woodinville (1)   3,086   6,608   703   12,589   8,514   -   31,500
Bothell   2,270   2,104   54   4,675   3,290   -   12,393
Crossroads   6,755   8,085   48   50,304   11,076   -   76,268
Kent (2)   5,452   8,277   -     13,802   1,070   -   28,601
Kirkland (2)   4,534   56   1   2,627   -     -   7,218
Total King County   60,372   76,280   15,520   336,075   367,876   -   856,123
               
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,713   3,236   856   14,695   10,675   -   33,175
Edmonds   5,853   13,865   485   28,229   19,300   -   67,732
Clearview (1)   6,102   6,478   853   18,014   4,881   -   36,328
Lake Stevens (1)   3,264   7,346   703   13,520   4,356   -   29,189
Smokey Point (1)   2,733   3,137   875   16,173   11,558   -   34,476
Total Snohomish County   21,665   34,062   3,772   90,631   50,770   -   200,900
               
Pierce County              
University Place (2)   339   514   -     1,806   -     -   2,659
Total Pierce County   339   514   -     1,806   -     -   2,659
               
Total retail deposits   82,376   110,856   19,292   428,512   418,646   -   1,059,682
Brokered deposits   -     -       -     -     10,000   10,000
Total deposits $ 82,376 $ 110,856 $ 19,292 $    428,512 $ 418,646 $ 10,000 $ 1,069,682

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $14,000.
(2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.

June 30, 2020
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Certificates of deposit, brokered Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 40,619 $ 48,670 $ 14,525 $ 242,453 $ 367,483 $ - $ 713,750
Landing   3,338   1,892   31   15,306   8,587   -   29,154
Woodinville (1)   2,544   5,505   938   16,364   7,320   -   32,671
Bothell   2,927   2,793   33   5,650   3,268   -   14,671
Crossroads   7,435   6,516   158   51,674   11,756   -   77,539
Kent (2)   7,144   5,883   1   12,424   1,065   -   26,517
Kirkland (2)   5,748   6   -   1,068   -   -   6,822
Total King County   69,755   71,265   15,686   344,939   399,479   -   901,124
               
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,969   2,120   799   15,029   10,729   -   32,646
Edmonds   6,884   12,615   229   24,414   19,379   -   63,521
Clearview (1)   4,999   5,953   868   15,278   4,859   -   31,957
Lake Stevens (1)   2,985   6,788   618   13,794   4,213   -   28,398
Smokey Point (1)   2,168   3,894   745   15,291   11,828   -   33,926
Total Snohomish County   21,005   31,370   3,259   83,806   51,008   -   190,448
               
Pierce County              
University Place (2)   833   72   1   1,242   -   -   2,148
Total Pierce County   833   72   1   1,242   -   -   2,148
               
Total retail deposits   91,593   102,707   18,946   429,987   450,487   -   1,093,720
Brokered deposits                         32,448   32,448
Total deposits $ 91,593 $     102,707 $ 18,946 $ 429,987 $ 450,487 $         32,448 $ 1,126,168

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $17,000.
(2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.

Net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020, and $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019. New commercial loan activity remains muted as borrowers appear to be focused on their existing loans in lieu of seeking out new opportunities. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.14 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $1.07 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company recorded a $700,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a $300,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a $100,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The provision in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was primarily attributed to reductions in loan grades during the quarter, including $26.8 million in Commercial Real Estate Loans that were downgraded, while the provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributed to adjustments to economic factors due to COVID-19 in our Commercial Real Estate and Construction/Land portfolios. The provision in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to growth in loans receivable. In the quarter ended September 30, 2020, any relationship that requested a second loan payment deferral, and demonstrated other weaknesses, received additional scrutiny which resulted in many of these loans being downgraded.

The ALLL represented 1.27% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.20% at both June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019. Excluding the PPP loan balances, which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), the ALLL represented 1.33% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.25% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020, and 1.20% at September 30, 2019. The ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent. Nonperforming loans totaled $2.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $137,000 at September 30, 2019. The increase from the prior year is due to a $2.1 million multifamily loan currently in foreclosure. Based on an impairment analysis and ongoing monitoring, the Company does not expect to incur a loss on this credit. Other than the $2.1 million multifamily loan in foreclosure, there was only one consumer loan of $32,000 that was 30 days or more past due and not on loan payment deferral at September 30, 2020. OREO remained unchanged at $454,000 at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,   Three
Month 		  One
Year
  2020   2020   2019   Change   Change
                   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:                  
One-to-four family residential $     $ 87     $ 98     $ (87 )   $ (98 )
Multifamily   2,104       2,104                     2,104  
Consumer                39             (39 )
Total nonperforming loans   2,104       2,191       137           1,967  
                   
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   454       454       454               
                   
Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 2,558     $ 2,645     $ 591     $ (87 )   $ 1,967  
                   
Nonperforming assets as a                  
percent of total assets   0.19 %     0.19 %     0.05 %        

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at September 30, 2020.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At September 30, 2020, TDRs totaled $4.1 million, down from $4.3 million at June 30, 2020, and $6.6 million at September 30, 2019. As discussed further below, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 signed into law on March 27, 2020 (“CARES Act”) provides guidance around the modification of loans as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, which outlined, among other criteria, that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis to borrowers who were current as defined under the CARES Act prior to any relief, are not categorized as TDRs.

Net interest income for both the quarters ended September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 totaled $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Interest income totaled $13.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $15.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decline in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was primarily due to the continued decline in asset yields. In addition, the lower yielding PPP loans impacted the entire quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to only a portion of the previous quarter. Further, the Bank received a payoff on a $7.7 million loan it had purchased at a premium, resulting in a reduction of $177,000 in interest income relating to the unamortized premium at the time of payoff. As a result, average loan yields declined to 4.49% at September 30, 2020, compared to 4.72% at June 30, 2020, and 5.14% at September 30, 2019. On a related note, the $7.7 million payoff also resulted in the receipt of a $233,000 prepayment penalty, which was included in noninterest income.

Total interest expense was $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 2.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decline from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to a reduced level of brokered deposits and retail certificates of deposits, along with a declining interest rate environment. Specifically, the Bank replaced higher cost retail certificates of deposit and brokered deposits with lower cost deposits through its branch network. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Bank redeemed $5.0 million in callable brokered certificates of deposit that carried a coupon of 1.35%. That redemption resulted in the recognition of $20,000 in unamortized fees during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1,500 in such fees in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Advances from the FHLB remained unchanged at $120.0 million at September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, and were down slightly from $121.0 million at September 30, 2019. The average cost of borrowings was 1.28% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 2.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the entire balance of our $120.0 million in borrowings were comprised of short-term FHLB advances tied to cash flow hedge agreements, utilized to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts.

The net interest margin was 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The modest reduction in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, relates primarily to the reduction in the Bank’s average yield on interest earning assets outpacing the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, due in part to the $177,000 accelerated amortization of the premium related to the $7.7 million loan payoff noted above, and the recognition of $20,000 of unamortized fees relating to the early redemption of $5.0 million in callable brokered deposits.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, totaled $1.0 million, compared to $789,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was primarily due to an increase in loan related fees due to prepayment penalties.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.9 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, compared to $7.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Salaries and employee benefits for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due primarily to the reclassification of the compensation expense related to PPP loan originations to loan direct costs in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense increased from the same quarter last year as the Bank continued to pursue its branch expansion strategy, which resulted in higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment and data processing expense among increases in other noninterest expenses.

COVID-19 Related Information

The Bank is committed to assisting its customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, it is providing certain short-term loan modifications. In addition, the Bank is participating in the PPP as an SBA lender. The Bank continues to take the steps necessary while working with its loan customers to effectively manage the portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the crisis.

Paycheck Protection Program
As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had funded $52.0 million in PPP loans, which represents 462 loans, a slight increase from the 455 loans totaling $51.7 million as of June 30, 2020. Based on information provided with the borrower’s applications, these funds are estimated to have provided support for approximately 5,000 jobs in the communities we serve. A total of 381 of these loans, or more than 82%, are for loan amounts of $150,000 or less and represent $18.0 million of the total, of which 253 loans, representing $6.4 million, are for loan amounts of $50,000 or less. As of October 21, 2020, a total of 17 loan customers representing PPP loans totaling $3.8 million had submitted loan forgiveness applications.

Modifications
The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer their loan payments for three to six months, while certain borrowers are allowed to pay interest only or have payment deferrals for periods longer than six months depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. The following table provides detail on the balance of loans remaining on deferral status as of September 30, 2020:

  As of September 30, 2020
  Balance of loans with modifications of 1-3 months   Balance of loans with modifications of greater than 3 months   Total balance of loans with modifications granted   Total loans
   Modifications as % of total loans in each category
                   
  (Dollars in thousands)    
One-to-four family residential $               283   $       1,765   $             2,048   $ 391,871   0.5 %
Multifamily                          -                      2,349                      2,349     142,619   1.6  
                   
Commercial real estate:                  
Office                       -                       -                  -                   81,556   -  
Retail                            -                       8,667                      8,667     121,338   7.1  
Mobile home park                           -                            -                -     25,510   -  
Hotel/motel                            -                    35,117                      35,117                   69,157   50.8  
Nursing home                     -                      6,368                      6,368       12,868   49.5  
Warehouse                           -                      8,844                        8,844     17,512   50.5  
Storage   -                        -                     -     36,093   -  
Other non-residential                        -                             -                          -     25,724   -  
Total commercial real estate             -                  58,996                    58,996     389,768   15.1  
                   
Construction/land                       -                       -                            -                 99,598   -  
                   
Business:                  
Aircraft                      -                              -                         -                   11,735   -  
SBA                           -                        -                              -     819   -  
PPP                      -                             -                       -     52,045   -  
Other business                           -                      1,899     1,899                   21,181   9.0  
Total business                     -     1,899     1,899     85,780   2.2  
                   
Consumer:                  
Classic/collectible auto                         86                         105                            191     27,784   0.7  
Other consumer                          -                       -                            -     13,061   -  
Total consumer                    86                         105        191                   40,845   0.5  
                   
Total loans with COVID19 pandemic modifications $              369   $ 65,114   $          65,483   $ 1,150,481   5.7 %

As of September 30, 2020, $36.1 million in loans had been granted modifications of greater than six months, of which $30.1 million were for loans in the hotel/motel category. Total loans with modifications granted declined from $132.1 million, or 11.4% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2020.

Additional Loan Portfolio Details
Total balances drawn on outstanding lines of credit were $46.4 million and the unused portion of lines of credit totaled $35.0 million as of September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2019, total balances drawn on outstanding lines of credit were $47.1 million and the unused portion of lines of credit totaled $38.1 million.

The Bank is monitoring its loan portfolio for delinquencies of loans that have not requested modification qualifying under the CARES Act or regulatory guidance. The following table presents the loan to value (“LTV”) ratios of select segments of our loan portfolio that we believe may be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations at September 30, 2020. The LTV ratio is derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:

  September 30, 2020
  LTV 0-60%   LTV 61-75%   LTV 76%+   Total   Average LTV
                   
Category: (1) (Dollars in thousands)
One-to-four family $         247,005   $            156,273   $              33,824   $            437,102   52.89 %
Church   1,382     -     -     1,382   46.77  
Classic auto   4,359     10,349     13,076     27,784   68.22  
Gas station   3,529     -     513     4,042   51.37  
Hotel / motel   58,750     10,407     -     69,157   56.07  
Marina   7,795     -     -     7,795   37.97  
Mobile home park   19,870     5,465     175     25,510   39.85  
Nursing home   12,868     -     -     12,868   20.87  
Office   56,882     24,239     4,259     85,380   45.54  
Other non-residential   7,761     4,745     -     12,506   49.01  
Retail   80,793     40,545     -     121,338   49.76  
Storage   26,540     11,213     -     37,753   44.23  
Warehouse   15,593     1,919     -     17,512   42.65  

(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this release because they are based on type of collateral rather than loan category.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Assets Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2019 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $              7,440     $              7,688     $              7,615     (3.2 )%   (2.3 )%
Interest-earning deposits with banks   18,674       66,250       6,103     (71.8 )   206.0  
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   126,020       128,874       138,224     (2.2 )   (8.8 )
Annuity held-to-maturity   2,406       2,395                            -     0.5     n/a  
﻿Loans receivable, net of allowance of $14,568, $13,836 and $13,161, respectively   1,133,984       1,138,243       1,083,850     (0.4 )   4.6  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   6,410       6,410       6,341     0.0     1.1  
Accrued interest receivable   5,676       4,981       4,407     14.0     28.8  
Deferred tax assets, net   1,879       2,007       1,202     (6.4 )   56.3  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   454       454       454     0.0     0.0  
Premises and equipment, net   22,409       22,222       22,346     0.8     0.3  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   32,830       32,561       31,681     0.8     3.6  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,704       1,513       2,756     12.6     (38.2 )
Right of use asset   3,834       2,972       1,486     29.0     158.0  
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible   860       896       1,005     (4.0 )   (14.4 )
Total assets $       1,365,469     $       1,418,355     $       1,308,359     (3.7 )   4.4  
                   
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 82,376     $ 91,593     $ 49,398     (10.1 )   66.8  
Interest-bearing deposits   987,306       1,034,575       967,430     (4.6 )   2.1  
Total deposits   1,069,682       1,126,168       1,016,828     (5.0 )   5.2  
Advances from the FHLB   120,000       120,000       121,000     0.0     (0.8 )
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance   4,742       2,475       5,043     91.6     (6.0 )
Lease liability   3,942       3,070       1,513     28.4     160.5  
Accrued interest payable   197       218       382     (9.6 )   (48.4 )
Other liabilities   12,128       12,448       8,491     (2.6 )   42.8  
Total liabilities   1,210,691       1,264,379       1,153,257     (4.2 )   5.0  
                   
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding $                   -     $                  -     $                 -     n/a     n/a  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,911,607 shares at September 30, 2020, 10,048,961 shares at June 30, 2020,and 10,296,053 shares at September 30, 2019   99       100       103     (1.0 )   (3.9 )
Additional paid-in capital   83,839       85,119       87,835     (1.5 )   (4.5 )
Retained earnings   76,300       75,181       71,592     1.5     6.6  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (3,203 )     (3,885 )     (1,042 )   (17.6 )   207.4  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (2,257 )     (2,539 )     (3,386 )   (11.1 )   (33.3 )
Total stockholders' equity   154,778       153,976       155,102     0.5     (0.2 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $       1,365,469     $       1,418,355     $       1,308,359     (3.7 )%   4.4 %

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended        
  Sep 30,
2020 		  Jun 30,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2019 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 12,847   $ 13,183   $ 13,897   (2.5 )%   (7.6 )%
Investments available-for-sale   751     796     1,066   (5.7 )   (29.5 )
Investments held-to-maturity   6     9     -   (33.3 )   n/a
Interest-earning deposits with banks   8     8     158   0.0     (94.9 )
Dividends on FHLB Stock   82     81     97   1.2     (15.5 )
Total interest income   13,694     14,077     15,218   (2.7 )   (10.0 )
Interest expense                  
Deposits   3,206     3,666     5,037   (12.5 )   (36.4 )
Other borrowings   400     344     529   16.3     (24.4 )
Total interest expense   3,606     4,010     5,566   (10.1 )   (35.2 )
Net interest income   10,088     10,067     9,652   0.2     4.5  
Provision for loan losses   700     300     100   133.3     600.0  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,388     9,767     9,552   (3.9 )   (1.7 )
                   
Noninterest income                  
Net gain on sale of investments   18     69     88   (73.9 )   (79.5 )
BOLI income   269     254     235   5.9     14.5  
Wealth management revenue   145     183     245   (20.8 )   (40.8 )
Deposit related fees   201     184     179   9.2     12.3  
Loan related fees   376     97     290   287.6     29.7  
Other   2     2     2   0.0     0.0  
Total noninterest income   1,011     789     1,039   28.1     (2.7 )
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   4,880     4,801     4,813   1.6     1.4  
Occupancy and equipment   987     1,031     924   (4.3 )   6.8  
Professional fees   371     455     440   (18.5 )   (15.7 )
Data processing   731     687     478   6.4     52.9  
OREO related expenses, net   1     5     1   (80.0 )   0.0  
Regulatory assessments   134     127     13   5.5     930.8  
Insurance and bond premiums   116     103     95   12.6     22.1  
Marketing   41     29     118   41.4     (65.3 )
Other general and administrative   606     706     573   (14.2 )   5.8  
Total noninterest expense   7,867     7,944     7,455   (1.0 )   5.5  
Income before federal income tax provision   2,532     2,612     3,136   (3.1 )   (19.3 )
Federal income tax provision   450     469     631   (4.1 )   (28.7 )
Net income $ 2,082   $ 2,143   $ 2,505   (2.8 )%   (16.9 )%
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.25        
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21   $ 0.22   $ 0.25        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,661,498     9,808,854     9,901,586        
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,675,567     9,819,664     9,991,011        

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,    
    2020       2019     One Year
Change
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 39,504     $ 40,784     (3.1 )%
Investments available-for-sale   2,466       3,334     (26.0 )
Investments held-to-maturity   17                      -     n/a
Interest-earning deposits with banks   45       246     (81.7 )
Dividends on FHLB Stock   240       290     (17.2 )
Total interest income   42,272       44,654     (5.3 )
Interest expense          
Deposits   11,238       13,189     (14.8 )
Other borrowings   1,214       2,255     (46.2 )
Total interest expense   12,452       15,444     (19.4 )
Net interest income   29,820       29,210     2.1  
Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses   1,300                  (300 )   (533.3 )
Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses   28,520       29,510     (3.4 )
           
Noninterest income          
Net gain on sale of investments   86       80     7.5  
BOLI income   778       693     12.3  
Wealth management revenue   493       702     (29.8 )
Deposit related fees   560       555     0.9  
Loan related fees   865       562     53.9  
Other   7       26     (73.1 )
Total noninterest income   2,789       2,618     6.5  
           
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   14,893       14,547     2.4  
Occupancy and equipment   3,090       2,688     15.0  
Professional fees   1,257       1,262     (0.4 )
Data processing   2,112       1,393     51.6  
OREO related expenses, net   7       33     (78.8 )
Regulatory assessments   405       286     41.6  
Insurance and bond premiums   339       288     17.7  
Marketing   133       280     (52.5 )
Other general and administrative   1,843       1,670     10.4  
Total noninterest expense   24,079       22,447     7.3  
Income before federal income tax provision   7,230       9,681     (25.3 )
Federal income tax provision   1,320       1,927     (31.5 )
Net income $ 5,910     $ 7,754     (23.8 )%
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.60     $ 0.77      
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60     $ 0.77      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,788,397       9,989,970      
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,811,602       10,091,631      

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Micro-unit apartments $             11,422     1.0 %   $             11,177     1.0 %   $             13,877     1.3 %
Other multifamily   131,197     11.4       148,194     12.8       157,275     14.3  
Total multifamily residential   142,619     12.4       159,371     13.8       171,152     15.6  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Office   81,566     7.1       83,439     7.3       98,738     9.0  
Retail   121,338     10.6       121,936     10.6       142,639     12.9  
Mobile home park   25,510     2.2       25,961     2.2       23,070     2.1  
Hotel / motel   69,157     6.0       68,165     5.9       27,572     2.5  
Nursing Home   12,868     1.1       11,768     1.0       16,104     1.5  
Warehouse   17,512     1.5       17,422     1.5       18,200     1.7  
Storage   36,093     3.1       36,266     3.1       35,908     3.3  
Other non-residential   25,724     2.3       25,793     2.2       19,659     1.8  
Total non-residential   389,768     33.9       390,750     33.8       381,890     34.8  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   45,231     4.0       45,128     3.9       47,524     4.3  
Multifamily   47,547     4.1       40,120     3.5       40,078     3.7  
Commercial   5,475     0.5       6,134     0.5       15,913     1.5  
Land development   1,345     0.1       5,115     0.4       6,400     0.6  
Total construction/land   99,598     8.7       96,497     8.3       109,915     10.1  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   214,250     18.6       208,484     18.1       205,679     18.7  
Permanent non-owner occupied   177,621     15.4       173,729     15.1       164,707     15.0  
Total one-to-four family residential   391,871     34.0       382,213     33.2       370,386     33.7  
                       
Business:                      
Aircraft   11,735     1.0       15,460     1.3       14,186     1.3  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   819     0.1       737     0.1       -     0.0  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   52,045     4.5       51,661     4.5       -     0.0  
Other business   21,181     1.8       18,212     1.6       23,321     2.1  
Total business   85,780     7.4       86,070     7.5       37,507     3.4  
                       
Consumer:                      
Classic Auto   27,784     2.4       24,767     2.1       14,636     1.3  
Other consumer   13,061     1.2       14,464     1.3       11,815     1.1  
Total consumer   40,845     3.6       39,231     3.4       26,451     2.4  
Total loans   1,150,481     100.0 %     1,154,132     100.0 %     1,097,301     100.0 %
Less:                      
Deferred loan fees, net   1,929           2,053           290      
ALLL   14,568           13,836           13,161      
Loans receivable, net $        1,133,984         $        1,138,243         $        1,083,850      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   68.4  %         67.3 %         82.6 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital   407.1  %         420.7 %         444.9 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
    2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   0.60 %     0.63 %     0.51 %     0.79 %     0.75 %
Return on equity   5.34       5.59       4.30       6.64       6.41  
Dividend payout ratio   45.45       45.45       58.82       34.62       36.00  
Equity-to-assets ratio   11.34       10.86       11.50       11.65       11.85  
Tangible equity ratio (2)   11.22       10.74       11.38       11.53       11.73  
Net interest margin   3.07       3.12       3.11       3.09       3.07  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.08       115.96       113.78       113.50       113.17  
Efficiency ratio   70.88       73.18       77.60       71.04       69.73  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.26       2.33       2.51       2.40       2.24  
Book value per common share $ 15.62     $ 15.32     $ 15.03     $ 15.25     $ 15.06  
Tangible book value per share (2)   15.44       15.14       14.85       15.07       14.88  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.03 %     10.02 %     10.25 %     10.27 %     10.13 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.01       13.70       13.42       13.13       13.14  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.01       13.70       13.42       13.13       13.14  
Total capital ratio   15.26       14.95       14.67       14.38       14.39  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.18 %     0.19 %     0.20 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.19       0.19       0.20       0.04       0.05  
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.27       1.20       1.22       1.18       1.20  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.01 )     (0.00 )
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 13,836     $ 13,530     $ 13,218     $ 13,161     $ 13,057  
Provision   700       300       300       -       100  
Charge-offs   -       -       -       -       -  
Recoveries   32       6       12       57       4  
ALLL, end of the quarter $ 14,568     $ 13,836     $ 13,530     $ 13,218     $ 13,161  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 15 for reconciliation between the GAAP and nonGAAP financial measures.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
    2020       2020       2020       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   4.49 %     4.72 %     4.94 %     5.05 %     5.14 %
Yield on investments available-for-sale   2.32       2.41       2.72       2.85       3.02  
Yield on investments held-to-maturity   0.99       1.52       -       -       -  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   0.10       0.10       1.18       1.61       2.24  
Yield on FHLB stock   4.95       4.84       4.62       4.84       6.81  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.16 %     4.37 %     4.67 %     4.78 %     4.84 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.27 %     1.49 %     1.81 %     1.94 %     2.00 %
Cost of borrowings   1.28       1.08       1.48       1.66       2.02  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.27 %     1.44 %     1.77 %     1.91 %     2.00 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   1.18 %     1.38 %     1.72 %     1.84 %     1.91 %
Cost of funds   1.19       1.34       1.69       1.82       1.92  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,137,742     $ 1,122,913     $ 1,096,091     $ 1,087,558     $ 1,073,283  
Investments available-for-sale   128,885       133,038       135,765       138,331       140,031  
Investments held-to-maturity   2,399       2,378       2,061       -       -  
Interest-earning deposits   32,701       30,989       10,555       11,572       27,992  
FHLB stock   6,592       6,736       6,615       5,897       5,649  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,308,319     $ 1,296,054     $ 1,251,087     $ 1,243,358     $ 1,246,955  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,002,518     $ 989,549     $ 970,062     $ 985,532     $ 998,123  
Borrowings   124,543       128,154       127,707       109,895       103,707  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,127,061       1,117,703       1,097,769       1,095,427       1,101,830  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   81,694       82,750       53,199       50,951       47,613  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,208,755     $ 1,200,453     $ 1,150,968     $ 1,146,378     $ 1,149,443  
                   
Average assets $ 1,383,736     $ 1,371,269     $ 1,324,845     $ 1,317,586     $ 1,319,777  
Average stockholders' equity   154,988       154,115       157,492       156,147       155,057  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures which include: tangible assets; tangible book value per share; tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; and the ratio of the ALLL excluding PPP loans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019
                   
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 154,778     $    153,976     $    153,092     $      156,319     $ 155,102  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible   860       896       932       968             1,005  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 153,029     $    152,191     $    151,271     $      154,462     $      153,208  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   1,365,469       1,418,355       1,331,213       1,341,885            1,308,359       
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible   860       896       932       968       1,005  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,363,720     $    1,416,570     $    1,329,392     $ 1,340,028     $ 1,306,465  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,911,607       10,048,961       10,184,411       10,252,953       10,296,053  
                   
Equity to assets ratio   11.34 %     10.86 %     11.50 %     11.65 %     11.85 %
Tangible equity ratio   11.22       10.74       11.38       11.53       11.73  
Book value per share $ 15.62     $ 15.32     $ 15.03     $        15.25     $         15.06  
Tangible book value per share   15.44       15.14       14.85       15.07       14.88  
                   

ALLL on loans to total loans receivable, excluding PPP loans:

Allowance for loan losses $ 14,568     $ 13,836     $ 13,530     $ 13,218     $ 13,161  
                   
Total loans (GAAP) $ 1,150,481     $ 1,154,132     $ 1,105,959     $ 1,122,238     $ 1,097,301  
Less:                  
PPP loans   52,045       51,661                    
Total loans excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP) $ 1,098,436     $ 1,102,471       1,105,959       1,122,238       1,097,301  
                   
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.27 %     1.20 %     1.22 %     1.18 %     1.20 %
ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding
PPP loans 		  1.33 %     1.25       1.22       1.18       1.20  


For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


