 

Dominion Water Signs Definitive Agreement With Aquanor for Unique 13 ppm Silicim Rich Mineral Water Source

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:10  |  64   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE:DWR), is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2020 news release, it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (“Agreement”) dated October 26, 2020 with Aquanor Inc. (“Aquanor”) pursuant to which  DWR will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of 11973002 Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquanor, thereby owning a 100% interest in the St-Joseph de Coleraine water source (the “Acquisition”).

The aggregate consideration payable by DWR in connection with the Acquisition is $650,000, which is comprised of the following: (i) a $150,000 deposit, which has been paid by DWR concurrently with the signature of the Agreement; (ii) the issuance of an aggregate of 714,286 common shares in the capital of DWR, at a deemed price of $0.35 per share (the agreed upon price at the time of the signature of the letter of intent on August 18, 2020), representing a value of $250,000, to Aquanor at the closing of the Acquisition; (iii) the payment of the sum of $150,000 to Aquanor at the closing of the Acquisition; and (iv) the payment of the sum of $100,000 to Aquanor on March 1, 2021.

The closing of the Acquisition is subject to, among other things, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the final transfer of the interests comprising the St-Joseph de Coleraine water source, and the entering into of a definitive 25-year water sale contract with Aquanor upon the terms and conditions previously disclosed, namely to sell the specialised water, reflecting $0.005 per liter for the first 5 years, $0.01 per liter for the following 5 years; $0.015 per liter for the subsequent 5 years $0.02 per liter for the then following 10 years. After 25 years, the price per liter would be subject to an annual increase based on the Canadian consumer price index.

With 71 million litres per year of permitted extraction volume this source located in Saint Joseph de Coleraine features 13 ppm silicium content, a unique water quality that is very sought after in the specialty water market. Silica also known as silica dioxide is a compound from silicon molecules and oxygen, Silica boasts bone-strengthening qualities: One of the big benefits of silica is its ability to strengthen your bones. The compound is essential for controlling the flow of calcium in and out of our bones, assisting with proper bone maintenance. Both human and animal models have shown that silica supplementation can directly improve the integrity of your bones and also reduces their fragility. Silica improves collagen production: Studies have shown that silica can help to form the building blocks of collagen, a protein found in your skin, cartilage, blood, muscles and ligaments that helps to keep your skin elastic. It also helps to provide crucial protection and structure to various organs and joints in your body. Collagen can also help reduce the appearance of wrinkles while also strengthening your nails and hair follicles.

Seite 1 von 3
Dominion Water Reserves Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Dominion Water Announces $650,000 Financing, Appointment of New Executive Management and Debt Settlement