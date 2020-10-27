Dominion Water Signs Definitive Agreement With Aquanor for Unique 13 ppm Silicim Rich Mineral Water Source

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE:DWR), is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2020 news release, it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (“Agreement”) dated October 26, 2020 with Aquanor Inc. (“Aquanor”) pursuant to which DWR will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of 11973002 Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquanor, thereby owning a 100% interest in the St-Joseph de Coleraine water source (the “Acquisition”).

The aggregate consideration payable by DWR in connection with the Acquisition is $650,000, which is comprised of the following: (i) a $150,000 deposit, which has been paid by DWR concurrently with the signature of the Agreement; (ii) the issuance of an aggregate of 714,286 common shares in the capital of DWR, at a deemed price of $0.35 per share (the agreed upon price at the time of the signature of the letter of intent on August 18, 2020), representing a value of $250,000, to Aquanor at the closing of the Acquisition; (iii) the payment of the sum of $150,000 to Aquanor at the closing of the Acquisition; and (iv) the payment of the sum of $100,000 to Aquanor on March 1, 2021.