Arca Continental Reports Revenues Growth of 5.6% With EBITDA Up 7.7% in 3Q20

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) (“Arca Continental” or “AC”) , the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 (“3Q20” and “9M20”).

DATA IN MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 3Q20 3Q19 Variation % Total Beverage Volume (MUC) 554.7 587.4 -5.6% Net Sales 44,811 42,415 5.6% EBITDA 8,642 8,024 7.7% Net Income 2,744 2,733 0.4% Total Beverage Volume includes jug water Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses

3Q20 HIGHLIGHTS



Net Sales were 5.6% higher than 3Q19, reaching Ps. 44,811 million.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 8,642 million for a margin of 19.3%, representing an increase of 7.7% when compared to 3Q19 and an expansion of 40 basis points.

Net Income rose 0.4%, representing a margin of 6.1% totaling Ps. 2,744 million.



9M20 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 4.4% to Ps. 126,649 million.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 23,514 million, 5.0% higher than 3Q19 for a margin of 18.6%.

Net Income grew 7.0% to Ps. 7,757 million for a margin of 6.1%, up 10 basis points.



COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"Focused on developing actions to counteract the effects of the pandemic in our territories, during the quarter we promoted an affordable product portfolio with a flexible price/pack architecture, supported by an agile execution at the point of sale. This enabled to grow our revenue by 5.6% and EBITDA by 7.7%, with a strong performance of our operations in Mexico and the U.S.,” stated Arturo Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.