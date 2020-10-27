- The high-temperature fibers market is projected to experience healthy growth over the forecast period, owing to extensive product use from the automotive and aerospace industries

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global High-Temperature Fibers Market is forecast to reach USD 17.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-temperature fibers are in high demand due to their excellent weight-bearing capacity and thermal and flame resistance. High-temperature fibers find widespread applications in defense & safety, aerospace, automobile, manufacturing, and electrical & electronics, among other sectors.

Growing demand for improved weight-bearing capacity, combined with superior rigidity for the components in the aerospace and automotive industries, is projected to propel the market demand. The integration of high-temperature fibers into aerospace components provides excellent durability and damage resistance, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Strong regulations levied by the different government bodies to minimize CO 2 pollution are also projected to emerge as one of the driving forces for the growth of lightweight materials in aerospace and automotive applications. Such regulations force OEMs to try solutions such as high-temperature fibers to curb pollution and improve fuel efficiency.

Increasing industrial development in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to boost demand for high-temperature fibers. Most demand for high-temperature fibers in these developing countries is likely to come from industrial and safety & protection application. Numerous major players in the global market for high-temperature fibers are investing to reach the unexplored market, which would help market players maintain a leading position worldwide. The industry is distinguished by several suppliers of raw materials, such as BASF and Dow, which provide quality feedstock to manufacture these high-performance fibers. However, it is anticipated that high volatility in the price of feedstock used in the manufacture of these goods would hinder production and is expected to limit the industry's growth.