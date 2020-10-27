 

High-Temperature Fibers Market To Reach USD 17.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 8.3% Reports And Data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:17  |  74   |   |   

- The high-temperature fibers market is projected to experience healthy growth over the forecast period, owing to extensive product use from the automotive and aerospace industries

- Market Size – USD 9.27 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global High-Temperature Fibers Market is forecast to reach USD 17.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High-temperature fibers are in high demand due to their excellent weight-bearing capacity and thermal and flame resistance. High-temperature fibers find widespread applications in defense & safety, aerospace, automobile, manufacturing, and electrical & electronics, among other sectors.

Reports_And_Data_Logo

Growing demand for improved weight-bearing capacity, combined with superior rigidity for the components in the aerospace and automotive industries, is projected to propel the market demand. The integration of high-temperature fibers into aerospace components provides excellent durability and damage resistance, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Strong regulations levied by the different government bodies to minimize CO2 pollution are also projected to emerge as one of the driving forces for the growth of lightweight materials in aerospace and automotive applications. Such regulations force OEMs to try solutions such as high-temperature fibers to curb pollution and improve fuel efficiency.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3662

Increasing industrial development in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to boost demand for high-temperature fibers. Most demand for high-temperature fibers in these developing countries is likely to come from industrial and safety & protection application. Numerous major players in the global market for high-temperature fibers are investing to reach the unexplored market, which would help market players maintain a leading position worldwide. The industry is distinguished by several suppliers of raw materials, such as BASF and Dow, which provide quality feedstock to manufacture these high-performance fibers. However, it is anticipated that high volatility in the price of feedstock used in the manufacture of these goods would hinder production and is expected to limit the industry's growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease