KORU Medical Systems Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing: