 

Beyond Meat to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 270-215-9602. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, November 23, 2020, by dialing 404-537-3406 and entering confirmation code 7543919.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 27, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide, including approximately 26,000 retail outlets in the U.S. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:
Shira Zackai
917-715-8522
szackai@beyondmeat.com

Investors:
Fitzhugh Taylor and Raphael Gross
beyondmeat@icrinc.com


