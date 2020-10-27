Verizon customers get more 5G value with TCL 10 5G UW for only $399

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband has expanded into parts of 55 cities, just in time for the TCL 10 5G UW, a new TCL Mobile phone that makes it easier to see blazing-fast speeds and the transformational experience that comes from 5G Ultra Wideband -- all at our most affordable price yet!



Here are the five most important things to know about the TCL 10 5G UW:



#1 TCL 10 5G UW has incredible value!

Verizon today confirmed the availability of the TCL 10 5G UW, a stylish phone that offers performance and power without breaking the bank. It debuts October 29 with a wallet-friendly price of $399.99. Fast, beautiful and affordable, the phone blazes a new trail towards 5G access.



#2 It’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide capable.

Say hello to the first TCL phone that can get download speeds up to 25X faster than 4G LTE with 5G Ultra Wideband1, opening up new possibilities for movies that download in seconds and content delivery with ultra-low lag2. TCL 10 5G UW also supports Verizon 5G Nationwide using advanced technology that lets low-band connections run simultaneously with 4G LTE3. 5G Nationwide covers more than 200 million customers in over 1,800 cities.



#3 Viewers will love this display

TCL’s NXTVISION technology boosts the 6.5-inch Full HD+ display to give photos and video extra sharpness. It also enhances clarity and contrast so scenes have rich and deep colors. Watch HDR10 video for better entertainment or turn on the special Reading color mode to get the best out of this incredible view.



#4 - TCL 10 5G UW has power to spare

Leaving in 30 minutes? Plug-in the TCL 10 5G UW and Qualcomm Quick Charge will take the battery from near zero to 50% in half an hour4. A fully-charged 4,500 mAh battery will make it through the day, and there's even an On-The-Go Reverse Charging feature that can share power with another device.



#5 Verizon promotions make it even more affordable

Upgrading to a premium-quality phone at a low price is sweet, but we can make the process even sweeter with limited-time promotions. Open a new line on select Verizon Unlimited plans and trade-in an eligible phone to get up to $360 in credits5. Existing customers can also sign-up for a Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plan and get up to $250 with trade-in6.



Visit Verizon.com or the My Verizon app to learn more about TCL 10 5G UW.