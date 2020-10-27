 

Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of up to USD$44.5 Million to explore and develop the Hog Heaven Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:30  |  88   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (“Brixton” or the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement, dated October 26, 2020, with respect to a USD$44.5 million earn-in and joint venture (“Heads of Agreement”) on its wholly owned Hog Heaven Project with High Power Exploration Inc. (“HPX”). HPX is a privately-owned mineral exploration and development company led by Chairman and CEO Robert Friedland. Concurrently, Mr Friedland has agreed to a CAD$2 million private placement financing into Brixton. The Hog Heaven Project is a silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc deposit with historical production located in the state of Montana.

Principal Geologist of HPX, Graham Boyd stated, “We see high potential for further discovery at Hog Heaven. We believe that the past producing Flathead Mine, where Anaconda Copper historically produced high-grade direct-shipping silver-gold ore, is just one part of a much larger precious metals and copper system. Our initial work programs at Hog Heaven will leverage our talented USA-based team of geoscientists and deploy the world-class Typhoon geophysical surveying technology to unlock new discoveries.”

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are very excited to partner with HPX, a world renowned leading exploration and mine development group. Brixton welcomes legendary mining mogul Robert Friedland as a shareholder through a concurrent CAD$2 million investment in the Company. This USD$44.5 million Earn-In Agreement highlights the high quality and significant potential of the Hog Heaven Project and is an endorsement of the work the Brixton team has been doing. This agreement meets Brixton’s strategic objective to accelerate the advancement of the project towards a potential mine development.”

Summarized Terms of the Earn-In Heads of Agreement

(All terms United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

HPX has the right to earn a 51% interest in the Hog Heaven Project by making a total of $4.5 million in cash payments and incurring $15 million in exploration expenditures. Further, HPX may earn an additional 24% interest (for a total of a 75% interest) in the Hog Heaven Project by incurring an additional $25 million in exploration expenditures, as follows:

Seite 1 von 5
Brixton Metals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Brixton Metals Samples 6,160 g/t Silver and 16.9% Cobalt from Surface at its Langis Project and Mobilizes Drill to Site

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
85
Brixton Metals - die Silber/Gold Outlaws