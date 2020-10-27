 

Advent of Novel Technological Advances across Retort Packets to Invite Promising Growth for Retort Packaging Market between 2019 and 2027 TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:30  |  69   |   |   

The rapid preference for retort packaging over the years due to growing automation, technology enhancements, and increasing awareness is bringing extensive growth opportunities for the retort packaging market

Considering all the factors related to growth, the global retort packaging market expects to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The lifestyle of the global populace has evolved to a great extent. Many people around the world have a busy lifestyle due to the increasing work strain. This aspect has heightened the demand for convenience food or food-on-the-go. These types of foods are largely packed using retort packaging. Hence, these factors may invite promising growth for the retort packaging market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Retort packets are made from a combination of plastic with metal foils. This type of packaging helps the food to be sterile for a long period. This is a prominent advantage of retort packaging and it will be crucial for inviting good growth prospects.

Based on the intense research conducted by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts, the global retort packaging market is extrapolated to record a CAGR of ~5 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027.

The advent of innovative solutions for making retort packets more convenient for the end-user may invite tremendous growth prospects for the retort packaging market. In addition, the lifestyle of people across the world has changed drastically. Hence, this aspect may also bring considerable growth opportunities for the retort packaging market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6266

Retort Packaging Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

According to the analysts at TMR, the food industry may open a treasure of opportunities for the retort packaging market. The analysts predict the retort packaging industry to account for a production volume of ~6.5 mn tons by 2027 end.

The analysts further advise the analysts to innovate on unique forms of stand-up pouches for cook-in-bag meals such as pasta, rice, and soup dishes.

Retort Packaging Market: Major Revelations

  • On the basis of material, plastic retort packaging accounts for the highest market share of ~76 percent
  • On the basis of product, the retort pouches segment accounts for 53 percent of sales in the global retort packaging market
  • The Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to record a healthy CAGR of ~6 percent between 2019 and 2027

Explore 215 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Retort Packaging Market (Product: Pouches [Stand-up Pouches, Back-seal Quad Pouches, Spouted Pouches, Gusseted Pouches], Trays, Cartons, Cans; Material: Plastic [Polyamide (PA), Polyester (PET), Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Other Plastics], Metal, Paper & Paperboard; End Use: Food [Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE), Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Pet Food, Baby Food, Soups & Sauces, Others], Beverages [Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/retort-packaging-market.html

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Directed Energy Weapons Market Size Worth USD 93.20 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease