Contakt World Announces R&D Agreement Including Commercial Option with Renowned University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom 27.10.2020

University's Proposed BeepTrace Contact Tracing System for Development and Testing at University of Glasgow, to be Integrated with Contact World's Platform, Part of Potential Future Joint Venture or Licensing Agreement

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Contakt LLC, wholly owned subsidiary of Contakt World Technologies Corp. in British Columbia, Canada ("Contakt World," "Contakt," or the "Company"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process, today announced that it has entered into a research agreement and commercial option with the University of Glasgow in Scotland, United Kingdom ("University"), to develop BeepTrace, an early-stage, proposed mobile-based system for digital contact tracing based upon blockchain. Prior to entering an agreement with Contakt World, the founding team published the white paper BeepTrace: Blockchain-enabled Privacy-preserving Contact Tracing for COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond. BeepTrace is envisioned as an accretive solution to Contakt World's broader product portfolio.

Like Contakt World's provisional patent filed March 31, 2020 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office - BeepTrace seeks to deploy blockchain to desensitize user identification and location information, assigning each user a randomly-generated anonymous ID number, which changes regularly to prevent unauthorized tracking or personal identification. This approach enables higher security and privacy with the additional advantages of being mobile device battery friendly and globally accessible. This system is a project led by Dr. Lei Zhang at the University of Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering, with other authors and collaborators from the School including Mr. Hao Xu, Dr. Paulo Valente Klaine, Dr. Oluwakayode Onireti, Dr. Yao Sun and Professor Muhammad Imran.