 

Neonode and Global Electronics Corporation (GEC) of Japan Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Global Electronics Corporation (GEC) to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in Japan and Southeast Asia.

GEC is an experienced electronics solution provider and distributor whose mission is to deliver value added products to customers as well as products and services that contribute to society. GEC has an extensive sales and distribution organization as well as engineering services and manufacturing capabilities, which makes GEC a comprehensive provider of components, integrated systems and value-added engineered products.

"This agreement with GEC increases our presence in Japan and Southeast Asia. We are happy to partner with GEC to increase the technical and commercial offerings of Neonode products to customers in this region." said Neonode CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.

Mr. Kiichi Matsuda, Executive Chairman of GEC, added "We see many opportunities for contactless touch interfaces and believe that Neonode sensor modules will provide the best value to our customers."

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for touch, gesture control, and remote sensing. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced optical R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 75 million products and the company holds more than 120 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, medical, avionics, and automotive industries.

NEONODE and the NEONODE logo are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

For further information please visit www.neonode.com

About Global Electronics Corporation

Global Electronics Corporation (GEC) headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is involved in several business areas, including import and export, manufacture and distribution of electronic components. For more information please see https://www.gec-tokyo.co.jp/en/corporate/profile

