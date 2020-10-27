 

Manitou Gold Provides Highlights of Drilling at the Porphyry Zone at its Goudreau Project in Northeastern Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:36  |  76   |   |   

SUDBURY, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce additional results from its regional drilling program at its 100% owned Goudreau project, located 50 km northeast of Wawa, Ontario. Results reported herein are partial results from an additional 11 diamond drill holes that targeted the Porphyry Zone in the southwestern part of the Patents property and two step-out holes drilled along strike to the east of the Porphyry Zone to test along strike potential.

Highlights:

  • Significant gold trend with multiple intercepts at the Porphyry Zone grading up to 2.2 g/t Au over 4.8 m, including 8.5 g/t over 0.9 m in MTU-20-47 and 11.9 g/t Au over 0.7 m and a separate downhole intercept of 3.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole MTU-20-32
  • New gold zone discovered 300 m along strike to the east in hole MTU-20-35 with three separate intercepts grading 8.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, 35.7 g/t Au over 0.6m and 2.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m at downhole depths of 170 m, 191 m and 272 m, respectively.
  • Discoveries are spatially associated with the shear zones within the Goudreau-Localsh deformation zone (“GLDZ”), which hosts all of the significant regional deposits such as Island Gold, Magino, Edwards and Cline mines.

“These additional gold intersections adjacent to a major shear zone in a well known deformation corridor are highly encouraging,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold.  “We are currently modelling the geological structures and both the geophysical and geochemical signatures, in order to develop a follow up round of drilling”.

The additional drilling at the Porphyry Zone was primarily designed to follow-up on the gold bearing intercept encountered in hole MTU-20-32 (see news release dated September 2, 2020), which demonstrated a gold-bearing extensional quartz vein system preferentially formed within a competent quartz porphyry intrusive body and flanking a major shear zone located a short distance to the north. The most notable drilling results at the Porphyry Zone occur in close proximity to a prominent north-northwest striking fault zone. A new zone of gold mineralization was discovered within the Porphyry Zone in a 300 m step out hole to the east, which is open in all directions. True widths of the gold intercepts are not known at this time.

