 

Global Automation Lifecycle Services Market to Reach $61.11 Billion by 2022, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:43  |  53   |   |   

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for 30.1% of the total LCS market by 2022, followed by North America

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Zeal for Productivity and Profit Pressures Accelerate the Growth of the Global Automation Lifecycle Services Market, 2019–2022, finds that the industrial automation lifecycle services market is likely to experience strong short-term growth despite COVID-19. Industry end-users seek a shift from manual to digital workplaces, movement to online and inline continuous monitoring, and a shift toward operational expenditure-based pricing models. The global automation lifecycle services (LCS) market is estimated to reach $61.11billion by 2022 from $52.64 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4os

"Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to account for 30.1% of the total LCS market by 2022, followed by North America (28.9%), due to the commissioning of new process manufacturing plants and large plant base," said Vasanth Krishnan, Senior Research Analyst, Industrial Practice. "Owing to the large presence of the discrete and hybrids industry, the EU will be third with 27%. MEA and LATAM regions account for 13.9% of the market."

Krishnan added: "Although Europe and North America are expected to be the fastest-growing regions with a CAGR of 8.2%, APAC is expected to bounce back strongly from COVID-19, with power, chemicals, and water industries showing strong recovery signs. In the Middle East, integration of refining and petrochemicals is leading to market consolidation, while LATAM is expected to witness strong recovery in 2021 and 2022, once COVID-19 subsides."

To tap into the growth prospects exposed by the industrial automation LCS market, vendors should focus on the following:

  • Value shift from hardware to software: Automation vendors should support clients in adopting digital technologies by minimizing the investment risk quotient with new business models, such as product-as-a-service, pay-per-use, and licensing.
  • Cybersecurity as a service: Market participants should work with cybersecurity and IT vendors to build their cyber value proposition. Added security features will become a priority for customers with an increasing need for retrofit solutions.
  • Focusing on emerging economies: More than 40% of end-user industries are based in developing economies, especially Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific countries. Automation vendors should offer cost-effective products with flexible servicing support to gain market share in this region.
  • Strengthening digital capability through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions: In addition to offering industrial internet of things (IIoT)-ready solutions, automation vendors should forge strategic partnerships with pure-play IIoT providers to add value to the existing offering and enable them to be a single point of contact for end-users.

Zeal for Productivity and Profit Pressures Accelerate the Growth of the Global Automation Lifecycle Services Market, 2019–2022 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation & Process Control research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Zeal for Productivity and Profit Pressures Accelerate the Growth of the Global Automation Lifecycle Services Market, 2019–2022

K42E-10

Media Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications – South Asia
M: +91 9742676194; P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube
Immunovia Announces Completion of Analysis from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease