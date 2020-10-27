 

Acuity Brands Announces Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:48  |  66   |   |   

Atlanta, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (“ABL”), has launched an offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and ABL IP Holding LLC (“ABL IP Holding”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABL. The exact amount, terms and timing of the offering will depend upon market conditions and other factors.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to prepay all of the outstanding borrowings under ABL’s senior unsecured term loan and for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering of notes.

ABL has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus dated October 23, 2020 and a preliminary prospectus supplement dated October 27, 2020) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering of the notes. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company, ABL, ABL IP Holding and the offering. These documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Seite 1 von 2
Acuity Brands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV Disinfection Product Portfolio
08.10.20
Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results and Full-Year Results
06.10.20
Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date
05.10.20
AYI LONG TERM SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Acuity Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
02.10.20
AYI LONG TERM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Acuity Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm