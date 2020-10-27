German American Bank named as “Best Bank in Indiana”

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bank was recently recognized as the Best Bank in Indiana by Newsweek in their inaugural “America’s Best Banks” ranking. This ranking recognizes financial institutions in a variety of categories that best serve their customers’ needs in today’s challenging times. The independent review took 55 different factors into consideration which are most important to consumers including fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile. German American was ranked as the best in the category of banks under $10 billion in assets in the state of Indiana.



Newsweek’s Deputy Editor in Chief, Diane Harris, pointed to how the pandemic is changing the way that Americans bank and how “those changes, in turn, are creating a new set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to picking the financial institution that best suits our banking needs.” Convenient, reliable mobile and online banking and quality customer service are two leading factors that customers take into consideration when choosing where to bank.