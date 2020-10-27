 

German American Bank named as “Best Bank in Indiana”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:49  |  42   |   |   

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bank was recently recognized as the Best Bank in Indiana by Newsweek in their inaugural “America’s Best Banks” ranking. This ranking recognizes financial institutions in a variety of categories that best serve their customers’ needs in today’s challenging times. The independent review took 55 different factors into consideration which are most important to consumers including fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile. German American was ranked as the best in the category of banks under $10 billion in assets in the state of Indiana.

Newsweek’s Deputy Editor in Chief, Diane Harris, pointed to how the pandemic is changing the way that Americans bank and how “those changes, in turn, are creating a new set of challenges and opportunities when it comes to picking the financial institution that best suits our banking needs.” Convenient, reliable mobile and online banking and quality customer service are two leading factors that customers take into consideration when choosing where to bank.

"This designation reflects our company’s commitment to upholding high standards of customer service excellence in every aspect of our day-to-day operations and interactions," states Mark Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of German American Bank. "We are proud to be recognized for our ability to provide innovative technology and the quality of products and services our customers need, especially at a time that has been so challenging for many."

More information about this recognition can be found by visiting www.newsweek.com.

About German American Bank
German American Bank (Nasdaq: GABC) serves southern Indiana and Kentucky with banking, insurance, investment and wealth management solutions for individuals, families and businesses. The company was founded in 1910 in Jasper, Indiana, where its headquarters remain today. The company offers investment brokerage services through German American Investment Services, Inc., and a full line property and casualty insurance agency through German American Insurance, Inc.

For additional information, contact the German American Marketing Department at 812-482- 1314 or marketing@germanamerican.com.


German American Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings