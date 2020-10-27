 

DGAP-Adhoc Nabaltec intends to disclose an extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets at its subsidiary Nashtec, USA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 14:50  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nabaltec intends to disclose an extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets at its subsidiary Nashtec, USA

27-Oct-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nabaltec intends to disclose an extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets at its subsidiary Nashtec, USA

Schwandorf, 27 October 2020 - As part of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2020, Nabaltec AG will presumably disclose an extraordinary depreciation in the amount of EUR 21 - 25 million on the book value fixed assets at Nashtec, USA. The background is the reduction of capacity utilization to below 50% at Nashtec triggered by COVID-19 and the expected slower recovery of sales volumes in the North American market in the years to come.

The exact amount of the extraordinary depreciation will be determined during the preparation of the annual financial statements. In addition to the reduction of fixed assets in the consolidated balance sheet, the measure also reduces the Group's EBIT and consolidated net income for the year. The extraordinary depreciation has no effect on cash flow.

Contact:

Johannes Heckmann
Nabaltec AG
Phone: +49 9431 53-201
Fax: +49 9431 53-203
E-mail: jheckmann@nabaltec.de
 
   
   
   
   
   
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact Investor Relations:

Heidi Wiendl-Schneller Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller
Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG
Phone: +49 9431 53-202 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14
Fax: +49 9431 53-260 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66
E-mail: vorstandsbuero@nabaltec.de E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de

27-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nabaltec AG
Alustraße 50-52
92421 Schwandorf
Germany
Phone: +49 9431 53-0
Fax: +49 9431 53-260
E-mail: info@nabaltec.de
Internet: www.nabaltec.de
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99
WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1143341

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1143341  27-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143341&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Nabaltec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gewinnt 240-MW-Projekt in den USA
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX beginnt mit erstem Bohrprogramm auf Liegenschaft King Tut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
BMEX Gold Inc.: Bohrprogramm des Jahres gestartet: Aktie zieht an - Jetzt einsteigen!
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
Arbor Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab und reicht Bodenproben ein!
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020 verbessertes EBIT bei moderatem Umsatzzuwachs im Vergleich zum Vorquartal - außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen auf US-Tochter Nashtec werden Jahresergebnis 2020 belasten (deutsch)
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020 verbessertes EBIT bei moderatem Umsatzzuwachs im Vergleich zum Vorquartal - außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen auf US-Tochter Nashtec werden Jahresergebnis 2020 belasten
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show improved EBIT with moderate revenue growth compared to the previous quarter - extraordinary depreciation at US subsidiary Nashtec will burden annual result for 2020
14:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec beabsichtigt außerplanmäßige Abschreibung auf das Anlagevermögen bei dem Tochterunternehmen Nashtec, USA (deutsch)
14:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec beabsichtigt außerplanmäßige Abschreibung auf das Anlagevermögen bei dem Tochterunternehmen Nashtec, USA

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
300
!++Nabaltec AG+!!