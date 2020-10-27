FIS Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross Receives Corporate Citizenship Award from The Conference Board Committee for Economic Development

Norcross is one of six corporate leaders being recognized for 2020 Corporate Citizenship Awards at the CED’s Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration, held virtually today. Norcross will be introduced at the event by Ellen Alemany, Chairwoman and CEO of CIT Group as well as Chairwoman of FIS’ Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and member of FIS’ Board of Directors.

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross is receiving the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Award from the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the U.S. public policy center of The Conference Board. The award recognizes Norcross’ and the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility practices.

The CED Corporate Citizenship Award recognizes companies and their leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate responsibility practices and policies that address key societal issues. These issues include long-term economic growth, educational excellence and achievement, sustainability, corporate governance, innovation and competitiveness.

“I am honored to receive the Corporate Citizenship Award on behalf of FIS and our colleagues around the world,” Norcross said. “We are committed to helping businesses and communities thrive by advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests. It’s a mission that we take very seriously and one that we seek to put in practice every day in our work with clients and in the communities where we operate.”

FIS recently issued its Global Sustainability Report, which details the company’s commitment and practices in the areas of corporate environmental, sustainability and governance.

"In these challenging times, Gary Norcross has charted an exemplary path forward for FIS, a company that demonstrates a strong commitment to not only supporting but to expanding corporate responsibility practices,” said Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "There is simply no blueprint for business leaders in this moment, which is why CED believes it is particularly important to honor Gary's clear-eyed, strategic leadership that supports the nation's recovery and long-term interest."

Learn more about the honorees and the 2020 Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration.

The Committee for Economic Development harnesses the power of business leadership to solve the nation’s most pressing economic issues. The organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation’s interest to shape public policy that impacts our workplaces, communities, and government.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

