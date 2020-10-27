 

FIS Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross Receives Corporate Citizenship Award from The Conference Board Committee for Economic Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross is receiving the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Award from the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the U.S. public policy center of The Conference Board. The award recognizes Norcross’ and the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility practices.

Norcross is one of six corporate leaders being recognized for 2020 Corporate Citizenship Awards at the CED’s Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration, held virtually today. Norcross will be introduced at the event by Ellen Alemany, Chairwoman and CEO of CIT Group as well as Chairwoman of FIS’ Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and member of FIS’ Board of Directors.

The CED Corporate Citizenship Award recognizes companies and their leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate responsibility practices and policies that address key societal issues. These issues include long-term economic growth, educational excellence and achievement, sustainability, corporate governance, innovation and competitiveness.

“I am honored to receive the Corporate Citizenship Award on behalf of FIS and our colleagues around the world,” Norcross said. “We are committed to helping businesses and communities thrive by advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests. It’s a mission that we take very seriously and one that we seek to put in practice every day in our work with clients and in the communities where we operate.”

FIS recently issued its Global Sustainability Report, which details the company’s commitment and practices in the areas of corporate environmental, sustainability and governance.

"In these challenging times, Gary Norcross has charted an exemplary path forward for FIS, a company that demonstrates a strong commitment to not only supporting but to expanding corporate responsibility practices,” said Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "There is simply no blueprint for business leaders in this moment, which is why CED believes it is particularly important to honor Gary's clear-eyed, strategic leadership that supports the nation's recovery and long-term interest."

Learn more about the honorees and the 2020 Distinguished Performance Awards Celebration.

The Committee for Economic Development harnesses the power of business leadership to solve the nation’s most pressing economic issues. The organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation’s interest to shape public policy that impacts our workplaces, communities, and government.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Brazilian Credit Card Issuer Afinz Moves to FIS for Processing Services to Support Growth Strategy
22.10.20
FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend
21.10.20
FIS Adds Walgreens to Growing Roster of Merchants and Retailers Tapping into the Power of Premium Payback
20.10.20
Worldpay from FIS Expands Operations in Argentina with Domestic Acquiring Capability
15.10.20
Ten Fintech Startups Showcase Innovations at 2020 FIS Accelerator Demo Day
13.10.20
FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Fourth Consecutive Year
07.10.20
FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020
05.10.20
 Volume of Real-time Payments Surges During Pandemic, FIS Reports in New Study
29.09.20
Hidden Champion Fidelity National Information Services: Viel mehr als nur WorldPay?!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.20
17
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.