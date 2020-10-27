 

Xilinx Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Xilinx, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – XLNX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (“AMD”) for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock is fair to Xilinx shareholders. On behalf of Xilinx shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

The Xilinx merger investigation concerns whether Xilinx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Xilinx shareholders; (2) determine whether AMD is underpaying for Xilinx; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Xilinx shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Xilinx shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/xilinx-inc-xlnx-stock-merger-amd/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

