 

The tunable sensitivity of ActLight Dynamic Photodiode enables improved 3D sensing performance in LiDAR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best in class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, announced today that the continuous development of its patented low voltage single photon sensitivity technology has reached outstanding results.

3D sensing enable AR applications

The single photon devices currently used in smartphones' Lidar scanners to create the depth map of the surrounding space and enable AR apps are very sensitive to ambient light and they are blinded in presence bright light: this problem is now solved with the tunability of ActLight Dynamic PhotoDiode.

In fact, in addition of being capable of measuring absolute depth in low light thanks to its single photon sensitivity, ActLight technology keep depth measurements accuracy in bright light conditions by tuning the photodiode sensitivity to the adequate level and preventing it to be blinded. The tuning is performed by adjusting the bias voltage on the photodiode.

To see the demo of the Dynamic PhotoDiode tunable sensitivity, click here    

The other unique feature of the Dynamic PhotoDiode is its low voltage operating mode (1V to 2V) which, combined with its tunability and small size, makes it suitable for a true low power Lidar system.

"The fast adoption of LiDAR in smartphones has created a big demand in terms of light sensors performance improvement and we are in talk with the major players of the LiDAR supply chain and their customers to bring this technology to market," said Serguei Okhonin, Co-founder & CEO at ActLight. "With its tunable sensitivity and low voltage, our Dynamic PhotoDiode is unique and well positioned to take depth sensing to the next level."

About ActLight SA

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) depth sensing, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on smartphones and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

More info about ActLight available at http://www.act-light.com

ActLight_Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886177/ActLight_Logo.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321019/ActLight.jpg

Contact: 
Roberto Magnifico
+41792108313
magnifico@act-light.com or 
info@act-light.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
As Essential Covid-19 Treatments and Services Become More Needed, Healthcare Cloud Computing Is ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease