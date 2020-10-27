 

Northern Trust Pension Universe Data Canadian Pension Plans Harness the Strength of Equity Returns During Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 15:00  |  80   |   |   

Strong global equity markets continue to augment pension plan returns with Canadian defined benefit plans returning 3.2% for the third quarter of 2020, according to the Northern Trust Canada Universe.

Equity markets navigated through pockets of volatility, maintaining resilience and closing the quarter in positive territory. Financial markets appeared to shrug off fears perpetuated by the coronavirus pandemic and recent sell-off in technology stocks, and focus on progress in vaccine development and hopes for further stimulus relief. Policymakers around the world continued to deploy the financial tools necessary in an effort to bridge economic gaps as global economies slowly regained strength while transitioning through the reopening phase.

“The global pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated the pace of change for many defined benefit pension plans over the course of recent months; namely in the form of financial, regulatory as well as technology transformation. As pension plan sponsors embrace this evolution of change and the adaptation to a virtual work environment, they remain vigilant on preserving plan assets while generating investment results supportive of long-term sustainability and growth,” said Katie Pries, President and CEO of Northern Trust Canada.

The Northern Trust Canada Universe tracks the performance of Canadian institutional investment plans that subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust’s asset service offerings.

Once stressed by the economic impact inflicted by the spread of the coronavirus, equity markets shifted focus during the third quarter to the power of government-funded stimulus, a dominating theme prevalent in today’s environment. The convergence of accommodative monetary policy and expansive fiscal policy continued to drive global financial markets in a positive direction. These unprecedented stimuli combined with progress in vaccine development continued to propel further optimism, setting a cautiously positive tone for financial markets.

  • Canadian Equities, as measured by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, generated a return of 4.7% for the quarter, with all sectors posting gains with the exception of the Health Care and Energy sectors.
  • U.S. equities continued to extend solid gains with the S&P 500 Index recording a new all-time high in September and generated a robust 6.8% in CAD for the quarter. The majority of sectors posted healthy gains, while the real estate sector remained flat and the Energy sector retreating as a result of weaker oil prices.
  • International developed markets, as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index, posted a 2.9% return in CAD for the quarter. With the exception of Energy and Financials, all sectors rose during the quarter.
  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index produced a solid result with a 7.6% return in CAD during the third quarter. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors led the way with attractive double digit returns, while Utilities, Energy and Financials remained the weakest segments.

The Canadian economy showed signs of progress as witnessed by an improvement in economic data, including monthly GDP growth. The labour market continues to be the beneficiary of government support programs as noted by the steady increase in jobs throughout the quarter, with the unemployment rate settled in at 9.0% in September from 12.3% in June. This economic backdrop brought further support to the Canadian dollar, despite an uptick in coronavirus cases and weaker oil prices during the quarter.

Seite 1 von 3
Northern Trust Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Northern Trust Adds to Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice in Chicago
21.10.20
Northern Trust Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.10.20
Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
15.10.20
New Report Reveals Six Common Drivers of Unexpected Portfolio Results
14.10.20
Driehaus Capital Management Expands Relationship With Northern Trust With Appointment as Fund Administrator for Driehaus Mutual Funds
07.10.20
Federated Mutual Insurance Company Appoints Northern Trust as Custodian for $7bn Insurance Mandate
01.10.20
Northern Trust Enhances Benefit Payment Access for Participants in Canadian Plans
28.09.20
Northern Trust Releases Latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report