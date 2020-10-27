 

CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Friday, November 13, 2020, at 7 30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its Third Quarter Earnings Results at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, and will be holding a conference call commencing at 7:30 a.m. EST to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

To access this call, please dial:
1 (844) 347-1036 Toll Free
1 (209) 905-5911 International Dial-In Number
3498305: Optional Conference Passcode

The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company’s website on Friday, November 13, 2020 www.cclind.com.

Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EST until Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

To access Conference Replay, please dial:
1 (855) 859-2056 Toll Free
1 (404) 537-3406 International Dial-In Number
Conference Passcode: 3498305

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 21,700 people operating 183 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:
     
Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President 416-756-8526
  and Chief Financial Officer  

01.10.20
CCL Industries Announces Closing of Graphic West Acquisition