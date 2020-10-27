 

Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB TKCI) Announces the Closing of Pine Ridge Estate Acquisition

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Turnkey Capital Inc. ("TKCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a share exchange agreement to acquire Pine Ridge Estates, a Georgia limited liability corporation focused in real estate investments, transactions, and development.  

The company has agreed to acquire Pine Ridge Estates in an all-stock transaction. Pine Ridge Estates is currently focused on developing its real estate asset located in the town of Thomasville, Georgia.  Phase 1 of the community is complete and sold out as single-family homes.  Phase 2 has been purchased, zoned, and engineered for 47 lots.  The planned community will be developed as a rental only single-family home complex with home sizes ranging from 1400-1700 square feet.  The homes will be eligible for Section 8 but not required.  Each lot has been individually plotted to allow for the future opportunity of residential sale. 

“We are incredibly excited to add Pine Ridge Estates into TKCI’s Portfolio.  We believe Pine Ridge Estates will accelerate our growth and provides a solution to the affordable rental housing market shortages we are currently facing,” said Alan A. Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, Inc.

 About Turnkey Capital Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business advisory company that builds value in under-valued assets by providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support. The goal of Turnkey Capital Inc. is to bring the full value of assets to complete the package needed to create a successful company. Turnkey’s extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

 Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Abraham Chocron 954-440-4678

achocron@turnkeycapitalinc.com




