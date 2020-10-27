Borregaard ASA Stock options
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 27.10.2020, 15:11 | 50 | 0 |
Borregaard Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Today the number of stock options issued in Borregaard shares has been reduced by 16,053.
Borregaard ASA
Today the number of stock options issued in Borregaard shares has been reduced by 16,053.
After this change, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,440,000. Borregaard owns 384,678 treasury shares representing 0.38% of total shares outstanding.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 27 October 2020
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0