Regarding a new office lease agreement

The Board of AB Ignitis grupė approved signing a new office lease agreement

AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis grupė) informs that on 27 October 2020 the Board of the Company approved a new office lease agreement (hereinafter – the Agreement) with Vastint Lithuania, UAB.

The Company will lease up to 10 thousand square meters of premises in the office complex developed by UAB Vastint Lithuania. About 1 thousand employees of the subsidiaries currently working in the three offices leased by Ignitis grupė will be relocated here in the second half of 2021.