 

The Board of AB Ignitis grupė approved signing a new office lease agreement

AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis grupė) informs that on 27 October 2020 the Board of the Company approved a new office lease agreement (hereinafter – the Agreement) with Vastint Lithuania, UAB.

The Company will lease up to 10 thousand square meters of premises in the office complex developed by UAB Vastint Lithuania.  About 1 thousand employees of the subsidiaries currently working in the three offices leased by Ignitis grupė will be relocated here in the second half of 2021.    

When selecting the winner of office space lease tender, Ignitis grupė took into account the criteria of economic efficiency: public transport accessibility, distance to other divisions of the Company, technical parameters and area per employee.

The Agreement, which is concluded in order to optimize the use of office premises of Ignitis grupė, will be concluded by the Company for 10 years. The total value of the lease tender is EUR 19,840,200.00 (excluding VAT), but the actual payable amount will largely depend on the size of the premises to be leased in the course of the contract. The Agreement will be signed in the near future, the Company will not inform about its signing in a separate notice about material event.

More information:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076


