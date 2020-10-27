Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Solid and Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027, Published on Valuates Reports in Food & Drink Category

The Global Protein Ingredients Market size was valued at USD 53.78 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Increased understanding of healthcare has led customers to turn their attention to nutritious and balanced diets and increase their protein intake to get extra nutrients from protein supplements made using high-quality protein ingredients. This, in turn, is expected to be the major driver for the growth of the protein ingredient market size.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Protein Ingredients Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-3O37/Protein_Ing ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET SIZE

Consumer understanding of high infant formula nutritional content due to their children's health awareness raises the demand for infant formula made from protein ingredients. Organizations are investing in R&D activities to improve the properties of protein ingredients, such as flavor, aroma, and performance. This growing investment in R & D to develop better products is expected to increase the growth of protein ingredients market size.

Due to the relatively low price of plant protein ingredients, the demand for animal-derived variants is expected to drive the protein ingredient market size. As they are considered healthier and more nutritious than their animal-based counterparts, customers gradually embrace plant protein ingredients.

Also, the development of the demand for protein ingredients has been positively affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. This rise in the demand for protein ingredients can be attributed to consumers' knowledge of building good immunity.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-3O37/protein-ing ...

PROTEIN INGREDIENTS MARKET SHARE

The largest plant protein ingredient market share segment in 2019 was soy protein and is projected to remain so over the forecast period. Due to its fast digestibility, soy concentrate is commonly used as a supplement for pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. In baked bread, cereals, and meat products, these concentrates are used extensively.